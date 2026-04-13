Oak Park focuses on bridge widening to reconnect neighborhoods divided by I-290

While the long-awaited re-construction of the I-290 Eisenhower Expressway is still years off, dozens of people gathered at the Oak Park Conservatory April 7 for an open house to hear about planning developments and offer suggestions on what should be included.

The focus of the meeting was primarily to discuss plans for widening bridge decking at Oak Park Avenue, East Avenue and Lombard Avenue in the village. But the eventual improvements will benefit numerous communities along a roughly 14-mile-long corridor stretching through Chicago, Oak Park, Forest Park, Maywood and Hillside. Those communities have been divided north from south of the highway since the I-290 “ditch” was excavated through existing neighborhoods in the late 1950s.

The expressway is considered one of the most congested highways in the entire country, but there’s been little progress on efforts to modernize it over the last 20 years.

“The Eisenhower was designed for around 40,000 cars a day,” Oak Park resident Mike Sturino said at the meeting. “It carries over 200,000 cars a day now.” Sturino is a former Forest Park village administrator and, for the past 18 years, president and CEO of the Illinois Road and Transportation Builders Association, as well as chairman of the Oak Park Plan Commission. The expressway had a 50-year engineering life and is now obsolete by any standard.

Public input, officials say, is essential to capture the needs and priorities … of residents, businesses, institutions and community partners throughout Oak Park and the surrounding region.

Frank Heitzman of Oak Park was one of numerous attendees who left a note with a suggestion on a board soliciting public input. “I’ve been interested in the Ike (project) for a long time,” he wrote. “I just wanted to see the latest developments.”

The Illinois Department of Transportation says the Engage Oak Park website “will be the primary distributor of media and information regarding the (bridge) project.”

Bill McKenna has been with the Oak Park Engineering Department since 1997. He recalled the well-attended 2005-06 “Cap the Ike” effort that envisioned a land bridge of sorts over the expressway linking the two sides of town. But capping the highways deemed as not feasible, economically or engineering wise.

“The cap options got reduced down to looking at extensions on some of the bridges,” McKenna said. “It really changed what was envisioned at the time with caps.”

What being considered currently is, McKenna said, a “planning and environmental linkage study,” which is similar to a feasibility study, with some public participation.

“The state authorized us to move forward with the study in late 2024,” he said. With preliminary work largely done, “we’re really starting to get into the meat and potatoes of it.”

“We’re still working with the same federal funds we got in the early 2000s,” McKenna said.

Oak Park is not alone is looking to improve community connectivity over the busy roadway. “The city of Chicago is just starting (to look) at communities that may or may not need caps,” McKenna said. “And even Cook County is looking at connectivity across barriers like I-290 and I-294.”

Despite numerous delays, planning work has continued behind the scenes. In 2016, IDOT completed a study on the design and construction of the I-290 corridor. The Final Environmental Impact Statement detailing this study was published in 2017.

At present, IDOT is conducting Phase I and Phase II engineering “for various components of the future I-290 reconstruction project.

“We don’t necessarily know the best use for those (extensions),” McKenna acknowledged. A general, but not final, consensus is that the 415 feet of bridge extension on East Avenue should be used for additional park space.

McKenna said funding sources will include potentially not just state and federal dollars, but other local governmental entities within the village. The chance of obtaining federal funding is increased by the fact that planners are looking at the entire 13.5-mile corridor and not just Oak Park.

“That may help our cause,” McKenna said. “That corridor divides multiple communities and not just Oak Park,” McKenna said.

“We’ve had dialogue so far with what’s called The Corridor Design Office,” McKenna said. “CMAP, the regional planning agency, worked with IDOT, the CTA, and some of the other stake holders along the corridor to create the (CDO) to oversee the whole project. Our conversations have been with them, and not necessarily with the neighboring communities. But we’ll start doing that as we progress with this.”

Sturino said he’s excited by the possibilities bridge widening hold for Oak Park and communities elsewhere along the Eisenhower. “It will really increase mobility choices for residents, whether they’re using bus transit, bikes, pedestrian or their own personal vehicles,” he said.

“Wider bridge decks especially are going to be a game changer, to really tie the community together, north and south, and increase mobility and access between them,” he added. “It will be a game changer to get cars from coming through the surrounding neighborhoods and put them back onto the highway, where they belong.”

Sturino said work has been going on outside of the public’s awareness, including railroad clearances under bridge, drainage concerns on the Eisenhower and the railroad corridor.

“There’s a lot of CTA work being done,” he said. “They’ve received a tremendous amount of federal grant money already.”

So how expensive will the eventual Eisenhower reconstruction be? McKenna said the estimated price tag back in 2006 was “around a $4 billion project.” He smiled and declined to offer an estimate for the project in current dollars.

“It’s a multi-billion-dollar endeavor, but it’s worth every penny,” Sturino said. “It’s a great investment in the future.”