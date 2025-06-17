Oak Park man held in Villa Park carjacking

An Oak Park man is being held in DuPage County Jail in connection with a carjacking at a Villa Park fast-food restaurant.

Demitrious Green, 33, a resident of the 600 block of North Humphrey Avenue, is charged with vehicular hijacking, a Class 1 felony.

DuPage County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Bugos on Monday granted the state’s motion to detain Green after he allegedly threatened a woman and hijacked a vehicle in April from the Taco Bell in Villa Park.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m. April 6, the victim was in a vehicle in the parking lot of Taco Bell, 125 W. Roosevelt Road, while two other individuals she had arrived with were inside the restaurant.

It is alleged that while the victim waited in the vehicle, an individual, later identified as Green, approached the vehicle and ordered the victim to “get the f— out,” which she did

Police said Green was holding his hand under his coat in his waistband during the incident. When the victim’s friends exited the store and approached the vehicle, Green ordered them to “stay the f— back,” according to police.

It is further alleged that Green then entered the vehicle and fled the scene.

Through the course of their investigation, authorities identified Green as a suspect in the vehicle hijacking.

Green was taken into custody Saturday in Chicago.

“Judge Bugos’ decision to deny pre-trial release for Mr. Green sends a strong message that in DuPage County, we will not tolerate violent criminal activity, as alleged in this case,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. “Thankfully, no one was physically injured as a result of Mr. Green’s alleged actions.

“I thank the Villa Park Police Department for their thorough investigation that resulted in the apprehension of the defendant in this case, and for their ongoing work in keeping our communities safe. I thank the Chicago Police Department, 15th District, for their assistance in the apprehension of the defendant.”

“The residents of Villa Park and DuPage County anticipate that our law enforcement agency will adopt a resolute and aggressive approach to combating individuals who pose a threat to public safety,” Villa Park Chief of Police Todd Kubish said, “As the chief of police, I am proud of our officers and investigators who received invaluable assistance from the Intelligence Division and the patrol officers of the Chicago “Police Department.

“This collaborative partnership with the Chicago Police Department was essential to the success of this investigation and the successful apprehension of the accused. The State’s Attorney Office of DuPage County, led by State’s Attorney Bob Berlin, remains a steadfast force in ensuring that these individuals are held accountable for their criminal actions. Rest assured that if you commit a crime within the boundaries of Villa Park, we will employ all our resources and partner with other agencies to bring you to justice.”

Green’s next court appearance is scheduled for July 15 for arraignment in front of Judge Bugos.

Class 1 felonies are punishable by four to 15 years in prison,