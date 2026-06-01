Oak Park officer fatally shoots man in struggle

An Oak Park police officer fatally shot a man Sunday night during an altercation.

At 9:10 p.m. Sunday, an officer conducted a traffic stop of an SUV near Harrison Street and Austin Boulevard.

The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

During the stop, the officer instructed the driver to exit the vehicle. The officer performed a protective pat down, and, in doing so, discovered a firearm concealed on the driver. A prolonged physical struggle over control of the firearm ensued between the officer and the driver.

During the encounter, the driver regained possession of the firearm, and the officer discharged his service weapon, striking the driver.

Oak Park police administered first aid to the driver on the scene until he was transported to Loyola University Medical Center. He was pronounced dead shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday.

The driver has been identified as Christian Wallace, 38, of Chicago.

A Cook County Medical Examiner’s report concluded that Wallace sustained four gunshot wounds in the incident.

The officer was also transported to Loyola Medical Center for injuries sustained in the incident. He was released shortly before 6 a.m. today.

A firearm with a defaced serial number was recovered at the scene.

Per Oak Park Police Department policy, the Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force responded to the scene and is conducting the investigation.