Oak Park releases details on slain officer’s services, benefit fund for family

Oak Park has released dates and times for the services for slain police Detective Allan Reddins, who was fatally shot Friday morning on Lake Street.

On Wednesday afternoon, Reddins’ family and friends will gather for a visitation from 1-8 p.m. at Leak & Sons Funeral Home, 7838 S. Cottage Grove Ave., Chicago. Officials say a police officer walk through is expected at 6 p.m. for Reddins’ colleagues on the Oak Park Police Department and other law enforcement agencies and first responders.

Reddins’ wake will continue at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12 at Apostolic Church of God, 6320 S. Dorchester Ave., Chicago, The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m.. His burial will be private.

Oak Park Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 8 is collecting donations to support Reddins’ family. Donations can be made via Zelle to oakparklodge8@gmail.com. A QR code to contribute via Zelle is also available at www.oak-park.us/reddins.

Money raised will go to an account that has been set up by the Fraternal Order of Police in support of the Reddins family, in particular for his son who attends college out of state and his mother who is receiving medical treatment.

For information, visit www.oakparkfop8.org or contact Lodge 8 Secretary Joseph Nash at oakparklodge8@gmail.com.

– Bill Dwyer