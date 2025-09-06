Offender in five bank robberies sought

The FBI has announced a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the robber in a series of bank heists.

Most recently, at 9:09 a.m. Aug. 27, the individual robbed the Huntington Bank at 1400 W. Fullerton Ave., Chicago, for a second time.

The robber wore a black cap, black face covering, light-colored hoodie, black pants and black shoes, and carried a white bag.

FBI agents believe the man also attempted to rob or robbed four other Chicago banks.

At 9:52 a.m. May 9, the man attempted to rob the Fifth Third Bank at 5918 N. Broadway.

He wore a black knit hat with “Nike” on the cuff, black hooded sweatshirt with light-colored shirt underneath, light-colored sweatpants, and dark-colored shoes.

The offender also attempted to rob the U.S. Bank at 5340 N. Clark St. at 9:28 a.m. May 14.

He again wore the black Nike hat, light-colored sweatpants and dark-colored shoes. He also wore a black sweatshirt.

At 9:29 p.m. May 15, he robbed the Fifth Third Bank at 2973 N. Milwaukee Ave. He wore a dark-colored baseball hat, black zip-up sweatshirt with a light-colored shirt underneath, dark-colored shorts and dark-colored shoes.

He robbed the Huntington Bank on Fullerton for the first time at 9:32 a.m. June 2.

At 12:06 p.m. June 2, he robbed the Fifth Third Bank on Broadway for a second time.

In both June 2 robberies, he wore a black hooded sweatshirt pulled over his head, a black face covering, black pants and black shoes with white soles, and carried a red drawstring bag.

FBI agents said the man should be considered armed and dangerous.

The public can report tips (even anonymously) at 312-421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov.