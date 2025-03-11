Offender sought in Englewood carjackings

Chicago police are alerting delivery drivers working in the Englewood area to be on alert after two drivers were carjacked and robbed in the South Side neighborhood.

In both incidents, the offender approached the victim on foot with a gray handgun demanding the victim’s vehicle and property. The offender fled in the victims’ vehicles.

The carjackings took place at:

– 10:55 a.m. Friday on the 6800 block of South Ada Street

– 11:44 p.m. Feb. 28 on the 6800 block of South Ada.

The offender was described as a Black male, wearing a black ski mask and gray hooded sweatshirt, and carrying a gray handgun.

Police offered the following tips:

– Always be aware of your surroundings.

– Report suspicious activity immediately,

– If confronted by an assailant, remain calm.

– Remember any unique physical characteristics (scars, limp, acne, teeth, etc.)

– Never pursue a fleeing offender. Provide the information to police.

– If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information.

– Dial 911 immediately and remain on the scene, when possible

Anyone with information about the carjackings or the offender should contact Area 1 detectives at 312-747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference number P25-1-012.