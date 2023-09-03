Officers shoot at offender

Police authorities are investigating the discharging of weapons by Chicago police in pursuit of an offender.

Shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, Chicago police assigned to the South Chicago area (4th Police District) responded to a call of a person with a gun and observed a male and female in the area.

The female offender produced a firearm and officers discharged their weapons but did not hit the person. The female fled on foot; and a search for the female is ongoing.

Police questioned the male and released him.

No officers were injured in the incident and a firearm was recovered at the scene. Two officers were transported to a local hospital as a precaution.

The Police Department’s Incident Response Team is investigating.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is probing specifics of the incident, including the comprehensive use of force, with the full cooperation of the Chicago Police Department, according to CPD officials.

Officers involved in the incident will be placed on administrative duties for 30 days.