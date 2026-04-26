One Chicago police officer killed, another injured in shooting

Two Chicago police officers were shot – one fatally – this morning inside a hospital on the city’s North Side.

At 10:50 a.m. today, a male was in custody and receiving treatment inside Swedish Hospital on the 2700 block of West Foster Avenue in the city’s Lincoln Square neighborhood for an unrelated incident when he used a firearm to shoot two officers assigned to the 17th (Albany Park) District.

The offender fled the scene and was later taken into custody, according to police.

One officer was pronounced dead at an area hospital. The other officer remains in critical condition.

A firearm was recovered at the scene, police said.

The Chicago Police Department Investigative Response Team is probing the incident.