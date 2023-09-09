One dies, one injured in lake accidents

A man died and a woman was critically injured in separate accidents in Lake Michigan.

Chicago police said shortly before 10:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4, multiple people were observed jumping into the lake on the 5000 block of South Lake Shore Drive in the city’s Kenwood neighborhood.

A 27-year-old man, who was part of the group, did not come back up, a witness said.

The Chicago Police Department Marine Unit responded and recovered the man who was transported to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. He died a short time later, police said.

In another incident, a 46-year-old woman was in critical condition after being pulled from Lake Michigan shortly before 2:15 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5. She was found near the 400 block of West Montrose Harbor Drive in the city’s Uptown neighborhood.

A witness told police that the woman did not surface after diving into the lake near the south end of Montrose Harbor.

The CPD Marine Unit responded and pulled the woman from the harbor. She was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition.

Chicago police detectives are investigating both incidents.