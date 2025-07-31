One killed, another injured in Near West Side shooting

One man was killed and another man was injured Monday night in a shooting on Chicago’s Near West Side.

Police said an 18-year-old man and a 49-year-old man were standing outside at 10:40 p.m. Monday on the first block of North Western Avenue when an offender traveling in a vehicle shot them.

The 18-year-old was struck in the legs and head. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. He later died at the hospital.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as Antonio McDuffie, a resident of the 1000 block of West 56th Street in Chicago.

The 49-year-old man sustained gunshot wounds to the abdomen and buttocks and was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

There was no one in custody for the shooting as of press time.

Area 3 detectives are investigating the incident.