One Lawndale Recreation Center seeks to bridge ethnic divides

Lawndale Christian Development Corporation, an affordable housing and commercial developer founded by Lawndale Christian Community Church, is looking to build a recreation center that would not only serve Chicago West Side’s North Lawndale neighborhood where it’s based and does most of the development, but the Little Village neighborhood on the other side of the BNSF Line railroad tracks.

LCDC is looking to redevelop what is currently a Chicago Transit Authority-owned vacant land at 3901-25 W. Cermak Road in North Lawndale, a block from Little Village. Richard Townsell, NCDC’s executive director, said that One Lawndale Recreation Center would provide something that’s in short supply in both neighborhoods — a place where kids and adults can learn how to play sports and play games. “One Lawndale” refers to Little Village’s older name, one that’s still used in the official city documents — South Lawndale.

Ald. Michael Rodriguez, 22nd Ward, whose ward includes much of Little Village and a section of North Lawndale that includes the Cermak Road property, held a community meeting about the project on Oct. 21 at the Firehouse Community Arts Center, 2111 S. Hamlin Ave. While there were some concerns about the project’s impact, there was also broad interest in seeing its collaborative vision become reality.

Townsell said that they hope to break ground next spring and finish construction by summer 2027.

Both Lawndales started out as working-class communities that were home to immigrants from different parts of Central and Eastern Europe. As North Lawndale became a majority-Black neighborhood in the 1960s, South Lawndale adopted the Little Village moniker to set itself apart. But it wasn’t long before it went through a population transition of its own, becoming majority Mexican American.

Several North Lawndale organizations, most notably Sinai Health System and Lawndale Christian Health Corporation, LCDC’s sister nonprofit, have provided services to both neighborhoods. The last 10 years saw the increasing efforts to bridge the divide through events and initiatives such as One Lawndale Art and Activism Incubator.

Meanwhile, Austin, the majority-Black community farther north, has seen a wave of new city-supported investment that led to new recreation centers opening up, including Broader Urban Involvement and Leadership Development Chicago anti-violence nonprofit’s new, expanded headquarters at 5100 W. Harrison St. that included an indoor gym. On the other side of Austin, at The Hand Club For Kids, Grace and Peace church and Intentional Sports nonprofit collaborated to open a campus that includes several indoor and outdoor fields.

During the Oct. 21 community meeting, Townsell recalled how, when his kids were doing sports growing up, he had to take them all the way to Proviso West High School in west suburban Hillside.

“That’s two hours we had to drive to find those facilities,” he said.

Townsell said that, while NCDC originally wanted to build an athletic center “further north in North Lawndale,” Rodriguez encouraged him to think broader.

“The point is to build the kind of facilities that both communities will love,” Townsell said.

His organization assembled a project team that notably included several West Side churches, Chicago Neighborhood Initiatives, a housing developer that focuses on under-resourced communities, and Chi Prep Sports Academy, among others.

“All of us are coming together to build something that none of us can individually do,” Townsell said.

He said that their primary purpose is to provide a spot where kids can practice and play not just traditional sports, but esports. There will be opportunities for adults as well. The center would have five to six multi-use courts for basketball and volleyball, among other games, two indoor turf fields for football, soccer and baseball, a boxing gym, a wrestling room and a fitness training space.

“We’re going to get young people from 4 up to 94,” Townsell said.

The center will also have multi-use rooms where youth can learn life skills and get supportive services. Townsell said he would also like to see the center become a place that could host “community conversations between the two communities.”

He said that, over the summer, the project surveyed residents, including youth, from both communities.

“Young people said they had clear priorities — they wanted boxing, they wanted basketball, they wanted a safe place to belong, they wanted to hang out and just be themselves,” Townsell said.

Townsell told Chronicle Media that the project has a budget of around $38 million. LCDC will pitch in $2 million and fundraise for the money that doesn’t come from other sources. Around $7 million would come from the City of Chicago, another $7 million would come through federal New Market Tax Credits, $4 million from the State of Illinois and $2 million from a Steins Family Foundation grant.

The biggest piece of the funding, around $15 million, would hinge on whether LCDC gets a grant from Lohengrin Foundation. Earlier this year, the Chicago-based foundation launched a grant specifically to help fund nonprofits build or convert the existing buildings to “youth and community center.” The Foundation website indicates that grantees will be announced in the fall of 2025. There has been no announcement as of Nov. 6.

Townsell told Chronicle Media that, if the project team doesn’t get the grant, “then we got to go to other people for $15 million.”

“We’re going to do it no matter what — it just means it’s going to take a little longer to get started,” he said.

During the meeting, Rodriguez gave the project an enthusiastic endorsement.

“For too long, we had too many divisions in our communities,” he said. “This project will bring down those divisions. Because we are not just North Lawndale, we’re not just Little Village. I’m over the moon (about this project).”

State Rep. Yolonda Morris, D-9th, whose district includes most of North Lawndale, asked how the project team plans to ensure that “long-term residents in the neighborhood, in both neighborhoods, are not displaced.”

Townsell said that, once the center is up and running, the project team would establish a Youth Leadership Council to “maintain the DNA of the center,” and a governing board that would include residents from both neighborhoods.

Morris said she would like the center to provide opportunities for residents of both communities to learn about each other’s cultures. LCDC deputy director Whitney Smith said that it’s something they will strive for, and they are open to ideas.

Marcus Spencer, a former professional basketball player who currently leads the Chi Prep Sports Academy, said that, in his experience, sports can be a great unifier.

“There’s no language barrier in spots,” he said. “Sports can jump boundaries when it comes to language barriers. Kids are going to be kids, and it’s our job as adults to give them the best experience possible.”

A resident said that her mother hasn’t used Lawndale Christian Health Corporation’s fitness center because the staff didn’t speak Spanish. Spencer agreed that this is an issue they would want to address by hiring bilingual staff.

“I believe bilingual employees would bridge the gap,” he said. “And maybe some employees who don’t speak Spanish or don’t speak English may be able to (teach) each other.