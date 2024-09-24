One Million Degrees welcomes SSC students

Thirty-nine scholars attended the inaugural One Million Degrees Welcome Event on Wednesday at South Suburban College in South Holland.

OMD, a community college student success program, supports scholars on their journey to careers. The program is delivered through SSC’s Multicultural Wellness Center, which began offering OMD support in the fall semester.



SSC recruited nearly 50 African American and Hispanic male students, all maintaining a grade point average of 2.0 or higher, for participation in the OMD program. The scholars get monthly professional development workshops, regular check-ins with a success advisor, and coaching that provides encouragement, guidance, and professional connections.

To maximize the program’s offerings, scholars are encouraged to participate in study groups, tutoring sessions, and additional academic support services provided by the college. Students in the program are also eligible to earn stipends as they reach academic and personal milestones.



The Welcome Event created opportunities for scholars to mingle with their peers and meet their coaches. The formal program opened with SSC President Lynette Stokes, who congratulated the scholars on their commitment to the program.

SSC’s Director of Student Activities Marcus Hilliard followed with a message of hope, while Neal Spann Sr., manager of college partnerships at OMD, shared his personal story as a former OMD scholar. The final speaker, Anissa Jones, dean of student development, engaged the scholars with reflective questions on their “why” in life, aiming to motivate them to think critically about their goals and aspirations.



After the speeches, the scholars participated in icebreakers and a trivia activity, further building connections for the semester ahead.



As the OMD program moves forward, SSC officials said they are excited to witness the growth and transformation of the scholars as they navigate their paths toward academic success and careers.



For information about the One Million Degrees program at SSC, contact Destinee Carter, Multicultural Wellness Center success advisor, at wellness@ssc.edu or call (708) 596-2000, Ext. 2312.

