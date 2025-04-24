One of a Kind show features 350 artists, makers

Marissa Recker has had so much success at The One of a Kind Spring Show + Sale it is the only show the artist does anymore.

“So much work goes into my art,” the Schaumburg resident said. “It is so valuable to have a good process in place. It is hard to do anything else.”

Recker said the potential buyers she gets visiting her booth space during the three-day event at The Mart in Chicago makes it well worth her event entry fee.

“There are so many people there. It is such a special event,” Recker said. “The people I meet at this show hire me for art commissions.”

The One of a Kind Spring Show + Sale will be from Friday through Sunday on the seventh floor of The Mart, formerly the Merchandise Mart, 222 Merchandise Mart Plaza.

This weekend’s event will feature 350 creators under one roof. Art shoppers will get a selection of original, handcrafted work, music from local musicians, hands-on art workshop and interactive experiences including a floral market

In its ninth year, The One of a Kind Show will feature 30-35 artists new to the show in the Emerging Artists section

“We have a curated section with work from artists in the show,” said Kathleen Hogan, director of The One of a Kind Show. “People can see the artwork in a gallery setting and see how it might look in their own home.

“You have the ability to talk to the artists. So, even if you are a newbie to art, you can come to the show and be able to talk to artists in a non-intimidating way.”

Hogan said organizers are happy to be able to put the show on again this year.

“We are thrilled to be returning for the ninth edition of the spring show. We have an extraordinary lineup of talented artists exhibiting at the event, each hand-selected by our esteemed jury,” Hogan said. “Whether you are looking for gifts or some new pieces as the seasons change or are simply in search of a unique all-ages spring activity after the cold winter months, we look forward to opening our doors for an unforgettable celebration filled with one-of-a-kind finds.”

The show has been at The Mart all nine years of its existence.

Features at The One of Kind Spring Show include:

· Hands-On art workshops: The Chicago Youth Arts nonprofit Marwen will offer free art-making workshops and activities

· Tulip Time Market: Chicago’s own Flowerchild will be on site with a floral market. Attendees will have the opportunity to buy bouquets arranged by a florist or create their own bouquet.

· Music: A variety of local artists will perform.

· Gourmet market featuring the Hatchery Pavilion: Shoppers can have artisan culinary creations or buy at-home kits, soups and sauces. Within the gourmet market, attendees will find the Hatchery Pavilion, featuring budding food entrepreneurs showcasing and sampling products.

· Show cafes and bars: Throughout the show floor, shoppers will find a variety of gourmet food and drinks available from Foodstuffs, a food catering business.

· Complimentary cocktail tastings: Long Drink will be providing samples of their canned cocktails daily.

· Complimentary shopping carts: VOOMcart will provide shopping carts for use during the show.

The show’s director said visiting the show is a great way to spend a spring afternoon.

“It is an indoor event, so you don’t have to worry about the weather,” Hogan said. “You can get ahead of graduations, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day. It is a way to support local artists and pick up unique gifts.

“You can come here and spend a day or an hour and find something enjoyable and educational.”

The event draws an estimated 30,000 people each spring.

“That is spread over three days so the aisles aren’t so tight that you can’t walk,” Hogan said.

Each night after the show ends, shoppers can check out Art on The Mart. The public art project will feature the work of digital artist Shana Moulton of Santa Barbara, Calif. The art projection will be from 8:30-9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

Event organizers say the artwork can be best viewed on the Chicago Riverwalk directly across from The Mart.

Artists like Schaumburg’s Recker, who will be at her third show this year, believe shoppers will find something to pique their interest at the event.

“I guarantee you will find something you like,” Recker said. “I bring my family and friends and it’s worth it every time.

“You always see a big line for the elevator, and they all have bags of items. It is worth your time to attend.”

Show hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday on the seventh floor of the Mart, 222 Merchandise Mart Plaza, Chicago. Tickets start at $15. Children under age 12 are admitted free. For tickets and information, visit http://oneofakindshowchicago.com.

