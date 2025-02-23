One woman killed, another injured in Near North shooting

One woman was killed and another injured Saturday night in a Near North Side shooting.

Chicago police responded to a residential building on the 300 block of West Grand Avenue in the city’s River North neighborhood at 8:15 p.m. Saturday and found a 29-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the neck in the lobby of the building.

The victim related that a male shot her and fled the scene in a tan SUV,

which was last seen heading eastbound on Grand.

Police said the victim was transported to Northwestern Hospital, where she was listed in good condition.

Officers conducted a further search of the area and found a 32-year-old woman inside a room with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. That victim also was transported to Northwestern, where she was pronounced dead.

No suspect was in custody as of press time.

Area 3 detectives are investigating the incident.