Overpopulation crisis swells at The Anti-Cruelty Society

Due to a combination of factors, the Anti-Cruelty Society is at capacity which is impacting available shelter space, especially for large dogs.

The situation is perhaps the result of consumers being cautious about the economy and rising inflation which has created a notable lack of interest in adopting pets, according to the Anti-Cruelty Society, which is Chicago’s oldest and most comprehensive animal welfare organization.

“We believe that the current economic uncertainty has impacted potential adopters’ willingness to bring home a new family member which has caused space constraints. The Anti-Cruelty Society is severely limited in housing additional animals, particularly dogs over 40 pounds that need larger living spaces,” said Darlene Duggan, chief operations officer for The Anti-Cruelty Society. “We are strategizing with our team members and volunteers to come up with alternatives to house additional animals that urgently need a safe warm place to stay.”

For the past three months, the society’s adoption rate for all dogs has fallen by 33 percent. Plus, there appears to be a nationwide trend that indicates dog adoption rates are down by approximately 28 percent, according to Pethealth, which provides data analysis for 1,500 shelters across the country.

The society is currently housing and caring for more than 420 animals, plus 140 animals in foster care.

To help animals find their forever homes and ensure space for other animals in need, the society is waiving fees for all animals until Nov. 14 at its six locations.

The organization has locations at: River North Adoption Center is located at 510 N. LaSalle, Chicago; Everyday Adoption Center in South Loop PetSmart, 1101 S. Canal, Chicago, PetSmart Andersonville, 5210 N. Broadway, Chicago; PetSmart Kingsbury, 1415 N. Kingsbury, Chicago; PetSmart Wrigleyville, 3740 N. Halsted, Chicago; and Evanston PetSmart, 2221 Oakton St., Evanston.

For location hours, visit anticruelty.org/hours.

Appointments are not required for interested adopters, however there may be a waiting period on arrival due to capacity issues, especially at the River North location.

Interested adopters may view available animals at anticruelty.org/adopt and learn more about the adoption process at anticruelty.org/adoption.

Adoptions are first come, first served and animals may not be placed on hold.