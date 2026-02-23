Oversight body to hold hearing on Chicago police/ICE collaboration allegations

Since early June 2025, Chicago area immigrant advocacy groups and protesters have alleged that Chicago police officers are not only cooperating, but collaborating with Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection federal agencies.

Under Chicago’s Welcoming City Ordinance and Illinois TRUST Act, Chicago police and other law enforcement agencies can’t stop federal immigration officials from enforcing federal immigration laws, but they also can’t participate or assist in immigration law enforcement unless there is federal crime warrant. The Chicago Police Department has denied that there’s been any collaboration. But the concerns haven’t abated, leading activists and some elected officials to push for investigations and hearings.

On Jan. 8, the Chicago Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability, an appointed civilian city body that has oversight over CPD policies and procedures, held a “listening session” on the subject at Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St. But that did little to mollify concerns, with elected officials pushing for a hearing where CCPSA would ask city officials questions. A few weeks later, the commission agreed to do just that during its regularly scheduled Feb. 26 meeting, which will take place at Kennedy-King College, 6301 S. Halsted St., at 6:30 p.m.

The road to the hearing

In 2021, Chicago city council approved a police accountability overhaul that created the city-wide CCPSA and police district councils. CCPSA has the power to propose CPD policy changes, but both the commission and the police department must agree on something that satisfies them both for a change to take effect. District councils are three-member elected councils charged with working with their local police districts and community organizations to improve public safety.

Leonardo Quintero is a district councilor for 12th Police District, which includes much of the Pilsen neighborhood, one of the majority-Hispanic neighborhoods that bore the brunt of ICE raids throughout 2025. He said that he and several other district councilors pushed for a public hearing that would address coordination concerns.

What they got instead, Quintero said, was a private meeting with police Supt. Larry Snelling, who “broke down the Welcoming City ordinance” and what police officers could and couldn’t do.

“It didn’t speak to the fact that the people had concerns, that people witnessed incidents, things they had concerns about,” he said. “I didn’t speak to the fact that people didn’t feel supported (by CPD).”

On Nov. 13, and Beth Rochford, a councilor at North Side’s 17th District, wrote a letter to CCPSA requesting a public hearing that would not only include Snelling, but all 22 police district commanders, a hearing that would dive into “any communication, either written or verbal, any calls for service, anything we could get our hands on” related to federal immigration enforcement and CPD response. Thirty-eight other councilors signed on to the letter.

“We wanted to make sure that people around the city could voice what they have seen, and have (city) staff answering and engaging them and their concerns, similar to how Congress does their hearings,” Quintero said.

But by December, the discussion stalled – leading the councilors to force the issue. CCPSA is legally required to hold a hearing if councilors can collect at least 2,000 signatures in support.

In the lead-up to the Jan. 8 hearing, Quintero and other councilors encouraged residents to attend. But he made it clear during the meeting itself and in a follow-up interview that it fell short of the hearing they wanted.

“I believe that giving a space for people to speak is important, but we can’t just have people talk about and yell about what’s happening without giving them solutions,” Quintero told Chronicle Media.

The hearing and the aftermath

While the hearing was scheduled for two hours, it ended up lasting three. CCPSA estimated that around 1,500 attended. While some speakers broadly denounced ICE and CBP presence in Chicago, others gave first-hand accounts of specific incidents reported in the media, such as the Dec. 17 incident when a police officer pulled over an activist who was following a caravan of CBP agents taking Lake Shore Drive toward Evanston.

The meeting got heated at times, most notably when CCPSA president Remel Terry tried to enforce three-minute per speaker time limits. As the meeting wore on, several speakers accused commissioners of not listening.

On Jan. 20, CCPSA released a statement signed by all commissioners except Sandra Wortham saying that the February meeting will have Snelling, Civilian Office of Police Accountability Chief Administrator LaKenya White and a representative of the Office of the Inspector General available to answer questions regarding the collaboration allegations.

In a follow-up interview, Quintero said he welcomed that step, but he was also worried that it might come too close to widely rumored resurgence of federal immigration enforcement this spring.

While the issue wasn’t on CCPSA agenda at its regularly scheduled Jan. 29 meeting, which was held at Malcolm X College, 1900 W. Jackson Blvd., it surfaced several times.

Out of all current CCPSA commissioners, Wortham has been the most vocally supportive of law enforcement and pushed back on any changes that she saw as limiting their effectiveness. When the commission discussed priorities for 2026, she was the only commissioner to vote against Priority 7 – to work with the Mayor’s Office, community groups, district councils, and CPD “to strengthen policy and accountability around CPD’s interactions with federal immigration enforcement.” Wortham declined to elaborate on her reasoning when Chronicle Media approached her after the meeting.

Later during the meeting, she said she was concerned that “we don’t hear alternative perspectives in our meetings.” The contentious interactions at the Jan. 8 listening session, she claimed, drove away people whose opinions on federal enforcement didn’t align with the attendees who spoke.

“We have heard from community members, this commission has heard from community members, who have told us that they felt that this was an unsafe environment,” Wortham said. “I want to hear from everybody about your trauma, about your concerns, what you’d like the commission to do, but I want to hear it in a respectful way.”

Commissioner Anthony Driver, who is currently running in the Democratic primary to succeed retiring U.S. Rep Danny Davis, D-7th, said that he understood where she was coming from, but that he has also attended a meeting in a speaker where he felt disrespected and unheard, so he understood some of the harsh language that was directed at them.

“Dr. (Martin Luther) King said that riot is the language of the unheard,” he said. “I think there are a lot of people who are unheard.”

Another issue that came up during the meeting was who should investigate alleged Welcoming City Ordinance violations. Right now, CPD’s Bureau of Internal Affairs is handling it, but there has been a push to shift that to COPA, which is separate from the police department.

Snelling told CCPSA that he was in favor of the shift.

“So, the question is, would anybody (in the audience) believe that it’s fair investigation if the Bureau of Internal Affairs is doing that work? I would think not,” he said. “So, I believe that there should be an outside body that should be doing that work. There’s a credibility that would come.”