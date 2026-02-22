Pace plans I-290/I-88 suburb to suburb express bus service

The Pace suburban bus agency signed off on a plan to develop the new suburb-to-suburb express bus service between Forest Park, Schaumburg and Lombard — though actually building it would take time and money.

Last spring, Pace contracted Epstein Global, a Chicago-based design and construction firm, to study the possibility of creating express bus service along the section of Interstate 290 between west-suburban Forest Park and northwest-suburban Schaumburg, as well as the section of I-88 that branches off I-290 in Hillside and goes southwest to Lisle. The firm narrowed the 10 potential routes to two based on potential ridership and connections to other public transit services. Then, the firm developed and refined those two concepts to figure out where it would stop and how much it would cost to get the service running.

Epstein Global Senior Project Manager Greg Osborne presented their final plan during the Jan. 21 meeting of the Pace Board of Directors. The firm recommended two routes. Both would start at the Forest Park Blue Line ‘L’ station, which doubles as a major bus hub, and make stops in Maywood and Hillside. One route would head to Yorktown Center mall in Lombard, making a stop at Oak Brook’s Oakbrook Center Mall. The other would continue along I-290 toward Schaumburg’s Northwest Transportation Center, with intermediate stops in Elk Grove Village, Itasca, Addison, Elmhurst and Berkeley.

The study recommends launching the service to Yorktown first, followed by the service to Schaumburg. And while Osborne said that it could launch in 2029 and 2033, respectively, actual timeline will depend on when Pace can secure funding to build the stations.

Pace already operates rush-hour commuter express service along I-55/Stevenson Expressway and I-94/Edens Expressway, as well as all-day express service along I-90/Jane Addams Memorial Tollway. The buses that travel on I-55 and I-94 can use the shoulder when the traffic slows to less than 35 mph.

Illinois Department of Transportation’s 2025-2030 capital budget allocated $11.74 million to improve the shoulders on I-290 as far north as Lake Cook Road. That project is currently in the engineering phase. The study set out to figure out the best way to take advantage of that.

Express service in the I-290 corridor isn’t unprecedented. Before the pandemic, Pace Route 757 used to provide suburb-to-suburb reverse-commuter service between Oak Park, Forest Park and the northwestern suburbs, taking the highway between Forest Park and Bensenville.

What the service would look like

Epstein Global is proposing an express service that would take cues from both I-55 and I-90 services. Like I-55, it would be able to use the shoulder, but it would be an all-day service similar to I-90 routes. Osborne recommended having the buses run once every 15 minutes during rush hour and 30-60 minutes during weekday off-peak hours and weekends. He estimated that the entire trip would take around 45-50 minutes.

Chief Planning Officer Erik Llewellyn told the board that the two routes are projected to have an average of 1,000 riders per day.

Several of the stops would be what Pace calls “in-line stations” — station-style stops that would be built on the shoulders, with ramps and overhead bridges connecting riders to the nearby streets. Pace currently has one example of this kind of stop — the I-90/Barrington Road park-and-ride facility. The suburban bus agency touts it as more efficient than having buses leave and return to the highway to pick up and drop off passengers.

Osborne said that each in-line station would have “a screen between passenger waiting areas and traffic.”

The Yorktown-to-Forest Park route would use the existing stops at Yorktown Center and Oakbrook Center. The buses would take Butterfield Road/22nd Street between the two shopping centers, then use the highways the rest of the way.

The Schaumburg-to-Forest Park route would use Higgins Road and Martingale Road/Rohlwing Road to travel to Biesterfield Road, then follow I-290. For the most part, the buses would be able to use the outside shoulder. The buses would use the inside shoulder for the sections between York Street and Mannheim Road, because the outside shoulders are too narrow for a bus.

In Elk Grove Village, the study recommends either an in-line station south of Biesterfield Road or on Rohlwing Road, near White Trail and the Woodland Meadows Park entrance. If Pace goes with the latter option, the study recommends building more station-style stops similar to what has become standard for Pulse express bus lines, with raised platforms, passenger shelters and real-time arrival displays.

Itasca in-line station would be built south of Irving Park Road, with entrances connecting to the existing sidewalks. As the study notes, the station would near the Itasca village hall and public library, and riders would be able to transfer to the Itasca Metra station a few blocks farther east.

The Addison station would be located above Addison Road, with the elevator and stairs connecting riders to the in-line station built on the median. Riders would be able to connect to the Salt Creek bike and walking trail.

The Elmhurst station would be located at the northwest corner of York Street and Lake Street intersection, near the ramps. There would be one Pulse-style station for buses traveling in both directions.

An in-line station that would serve both Elmhurst and Berkeley would be located south of the Union Pacific West line tracks. The study proposed taking advantage of the service road under the highway to create a pedestrian connection to the surrounding neighborhoods and the Berkeley Metra station a little further east.

Both routes would share a station on the Hillside side of the Hillside/Belwood border, with the buses picking up and dropping off passengers at the boarding areas near the ramps and getting back into the highway. As the study notes, Pace Route 330 currently passes over I-290 in that area, allowing for transfers.

At Maywood, the buses would stop at more traditional bus stops near 5th Avenue. The westbound stop would be on Harrison Street, and the eastbound stop would be on Bataan Drive. Riders would be able to transfer to Route 331, which provides direct service to Loyola University Medical Center and Hines VA hospital further south.

Implementation

The study recommends launching Forest Park to Yorktown service first, since most of the stations already exist. On the short run, it suggests that building a Maywood station and having the buses use the regular highway lanes until I-88 shoulders can be improved. Osborne told the Pace board that this would cost $1.4 million to build the station and other infrastructure, and around $4.5 million to operate the service. Assuming the funding is secured, it can launch as soon as 2029.

Building the shared Mannheim Road station and the Forest Park to Schaumburg station would take eight years. Osborne said that, since IDOT is already improving the shoulders, Pace only needs to worry about the stations and related infrastructure. Construction would cost a total of $112.6 million. The cost would increase by between $20 million to $30 million if Pace goes with the in-line station option for Elk Grove Village. Assuming the funding is secured, the service potentially could be up and running by 2033

The study recommends applying for a combination of Cook County, state and federal grants to cover the construction costs.