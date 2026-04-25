Pace proposal boosts mid-day service in Cook County, adds region-wide weekend routes

When consultants Walker & Associates presented the proposal for the revamp of the entire Pace bus route network to the suburban bus transit agency’s board of directors on April 15, director Thomas Marcucci, who represents DuPage County, was upfront with his dismay.

“I gotta get back to DuPage County and say – 80 percent of our brown dots (that show reduced access to jobs) are in our county, which is one of the counties that helped raise the most funds (in RTA sales tax revenue), and how am I going to explain that?” he asked. “The new (state funding) bill, which is producing funds, and our funding is going to go up, but oops not you.”

The route restructuring plan assumes that Pace would get a 50 percent increase in funding. On March 19, 2025, the board directed Walker to create a plan where 60 to 70 percent of the new funding would go toward expanding service to the parts of the region that currently don’t have any, and 30 to 40 percent would go toward adding or increasing service on major corridors that are expected to generate the most ridership. Pace directors who represent collar counties argued that the current network doesn’t service their constituents’ needs.

The plan that Walker & Associates consultant Daniel Costantino presented in April flips that formula, with 70 percent of the funding going toward increasing service and 30 going toward expanding it. While the proposed plan would add some new service in the collar counties and parts of Cook County further from Chicago, it also cuts some service in the collar counties and beefs up service in busier routes closer to the city.

Costantino and Pace officials said that the change has to do with the language in the NITA Act transit funding and reform bill that appears to incentivize increasing ridership. But they also suggested that there is potential room for compromise. It will be up to the new Northern Illinois Transit Authority board, which won’t be seated until September, to figure out exactly how the funding is distributed. Furthermore, the new transit board structure, which ensures that the new board shares some directors with CTA, Metra and Pace boards, means that at least some Pace directors will have a seat at the table.

What the latest ReVision draft proposes

Walker & Associates previously presented three drafts. Two of which assumed a 50 percent funding increase, with Plus-50 Ridership plan focusing on increasing ridership and Plus 50 Coverage focusing on expanding service, even if the service is more limited.

Plus 10 assumed a 10 percent funding increase and proposed some modest improvements in terms of both expanding and increasing service.

One feature that was common in all three scenarios was that most of the routes would operate seven days a week. This would especially benefit the collar counties, where service notably decreases on Saturdays and is virtually nonexistent on Sundays outside Waukegan and a few sections of DuPage County.

Costantino indicated that the two Plus 50 scenarios represent extremes, and the plan that would go before the board would combine some elements of the two. What he presented on April 15 is the first draft of that plan.

The map he presented doesn’t show individual routes and doesn’t label any streets. Pace spokesperson Maggie Daly Skogsbakken told Chronicle Media that Pace doesn’t have more detailed maps, and those plans most likely wouldn’t be available until public hearings this fall. But Chronicle Media can use on the current system map and the detailed maps for the three scenarios as references to draw some conclusions.

Most notably, the new draft would significantly expand weekend service in DuPage, Kane, Will and Lake counties. McHenry County, which currently has no fixed-route weekend service whatsoever, will get service in Crystal Lake, Woodstock and McHenry, while service to Harvard and some points between Woodstock and Harvard, as well as northeastern McHenry County and Fox Lake, would still be limited to rush hour buses.

The latest draft calls for some new routes in the collar counties. Most notably, there is a new service between downtown Wheaton and Geneva, new service between Orland Park and parts of Will County south of Joliet, and a new route in Lake County that would Milwaukee Avenue up to Buckley Road, then take Buckley, Waukegan and Belvidere roads to reach downtown Waukegan.

The draft would simplify the network of express buses that use the section of I-90/Jane Addams Tollway between Rosemont and Elgin, with a single route, most likely Route 600, running along the entire corridor, making intermediate stops at Schaumburg’s Northwest Transportation Center and all the park-n-rides. It would run once every 15 minutes. Express service to the Interstate-90/Randall Road Station park-n-ride appears more limited.

In Cook County, the service expansion is mostly limited to northwestern edge of the county. Most notably, the section of Rand Road between Des Plaines and Deer Park Town Center shopping plaza would get service for the first time.

“Rand Road (is) in northwest Cook communities, which are places that are long overdue and have been built out in a way that they probably should’ve had (a bus) a while ago,” Constantino told the board.

In another notable change, the section of Dundee Road between Milwaukee Avenue and Pfingsten Road, creating a direct connection to Milwaukee District North Metra line’s Lake Cook Road station and Northbrook Court mall for riders further west.

Board reaction

The new plan appears to either eliminate or cut back some of the smaller routes throughout the region. For example, Route 570, which currently runs between downtown Fox Lake and College of Lake County community college, appears to be cut back to the Round Lake Beach, somewhere near Eagle Creek plaza. Service further west would be provided by on-demand buses.

More broadly, most existing Will, DuPage and Kane country routes appear to be preserved more or less as is, though some get more service during off-peak times.

Constantino said that, overall, service will increase by 40 percent in Cook County and 60 percent in all give collar countries. He said that, overall, the changes would increase access to jobs by 78 percent, shopping destinations by 69 percent, and high schools can colleges by 61 percent. But according to the presentation, those gains would be greater in Cook County than the collar counties.

Director John Noak, who represents Will County, said that he wanted to see a county-based breakdown of those statistics. And while he said he was happy to see more weekend services, he felt “we are still missing out on opportunities that are emerging.”

Marcucci agreed.

“But how about Kane? How about McHenry? How about DuPage?” he said. “We want to see the breakdown of this, because we’re going to have some explaining to do.”

Pace Executive Director Melinda Metzger said that the funding will go up. The issue is how the new funding is distributed. The NITA Act sets up a transitional period between 2026 and 2032, where each agency gets the equivalent of its 2025 budget, but anything on top of that is split based on certain metrics. During that period, NITA board will set up performance standards, which it will use to divvy up the funding from 2033 onward.

Metzger noted that, during the transition period, NITA will have discretion to adjust funding amounts to ensure none of the agencies is disproportionately affected.

Erik Llewellyn, Pace’s chief planning officer, said the agency ultimately will not know anything for sure until the NITA board gets to work.

“Those standards must include those services measures, and how those service measures are weighed will be determined by NITA when it gets established, but it will be looking at things such as population density, employment density, low-income populations, disabled populations, zero-car households, intersection (layout) and presence of sidewalks,” he said. “All of those measures lend themselves toward more ridership-oriented concepts, but how they are weighed and how it pans out still needs to be determined.”

Linda Soto, who represents Lake County, suggested that the directors start lobbying for something that would better serve the collar counties.

Erin Smith represents McHenry County, which, as she noted, has historically gotten less service for the tax revenue that goes into transit budgets. She said that, overall, the draft has positives and negatives for her constituents.

“I did see an increase in service that I was pleasantly surprised to see,” she said. “My reaction was very negative at first. I came around to see that this was more balanced than I thought. I have a long-term concern about the general approach that funding follows ridership that the collar counties will always be disadvantaged, and we need to (address that) sincerely in the long run.”