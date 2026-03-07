Pace tests expanded bus service throughout Chicago area

The Pace Suburban Bus agency unveiled its latest round of service improvements in late February, this time largely in the west, south and southwest suburbs.

The agency has been quietly improving bus service since 2024, adding evening and weekend service, increasing service on some of its busier routes and reversing some of the pandemic-era service cuts. Those changes are introduced as six-month pilots. Since they all resulted in ridership increases, Pace Board of Directors made all the pilots introduced so far permanent.

The latest round of pilot routes was introduced during the Feb. 18 board meeting. Most notably, Pace will create a direct connection to Chicago Midway International Airport for Oak Park, Cicero, Stickney and Chicago’s Austin neighborhood. The pilot routes will also add evening service in the North Shore suburbs and improve weekend service on Chicago’s Far South Side and in south suburbs. For Routes 315 and 349, the changes will take effect on March 15. For Route 213, the changes will take effect on March 16.

Route 315

This route largely follows Austin Boulevard between Austin/Lake Green Line ‘L’ station and 36th Street. The route then turns around using 35th Street, Central Avenue and Pershing Road, stopping at Morton College in the process. Riders can transfer Blue ‘L’ line’s Austin station and several CTA and Pace bus routes.

Pace Chief Planning Officer Erik Llewellyn told the board that they wanted to address a large transit gap in the southwest suburbs, around the section of Chicago Sanitary and Ship Canal between Harlem and Cicero avenues.

“The primary reason for this transit gap is that there’s only one other bridge, located on Central Avenue, that allows vehicles to cross the Chicago Sanitary and Ship Canal,” he said. “This transit gap affects some of the most densely populated suburban communities, many of which have a significant number of low-income residents and households without access to a vehicle. These communities would benefit greatly from enhanced north-south transit options.

Riders can’t currently reach Midway without “multiple transfers,” Llewellyn said.

As part of the pilot, the route will continue south along Central Avenue, cross the canal, then turn east on 47th Street and take Cicero Avenue to the Midway Airport Transportation Center bus terminal.

“Extending Route 315 further south presents an opportunity to address that service gap and improve regional connectivity,” Llewellyn said.

Pace is also extending the route’s hours, so that the buses start running around half an hour earlier and stop over two hours later, after midnight. The service frequency will increase as well. Under the current schedule, the buses run anywhere between every 15 to 60 minutes on weekdays, between 20 to 60 minutes on Saturdays and between 30 to 60 minutes on Sundays. The new schedule will have the buses run between every 15 to 30 minutes on weekdays and every 15 to 45 minutes on weekends.

“This change will result in a more evenly distributed bus service between Harlem and Cicero [avenues],” Llewellyn said.

He also touted improved connections with the other CTA, Pace and regional buses at Midway bus terminal, as well as the Orange ‘L’ line.

Route 213

This north suburban bus route mostly parallels Metra’s Union Pacific North Line between Chicago/Evanston border and Glencoe, running Chicago Avenue and Green Bay Road. It detours at Lake Cook Road to serve Chicago Botanic Garden and Northbrook Court Mall before heading north to downtown Highland Park, turning around at a Downtown Chicago Metra station.

As Llewellyn noted, the route also serves downtown Evanston, Wilmette, Winnetka and Glencoe. On school days, it provides direct service to Evanston Township and New Trier high schools.

“As Green Bay Road is a key regional corridor, the existing service on Route 213 does not operate at service levels that matches existing rider needs,” Llewellyn said. “There’s also an opportunity to enhance connections with other Pace routes, as well as with Metra and CTA services in the area.”

Route 213 currently operates between 5:15 a.m. and a little after 9 p.m. on weekdays, and between 6:44 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturdays. It doesn’t run on Sundays. Under the pilot, service will start 30 minutes earlier and end a little over three hours later, past midnight, on weekdays. On Saturdays, service will start at 5:05 a.m. and end at 10:40 p.m.

“Increasing service on this route is necessary to better serve riders, improve regional connectivity and support future growth,” Llewellyn said, adding that the pilot will represent “a 16% increase in weekday service and a 4% increase in Saturday service.”

Route 349

The route serves Chicago’s Far South Side and Southland suburbs, running between 79th Street/Western Avenue bus terminal in the city’s Ashburn neighborhood and Harvey Transportation Center, a major Southland transit hub located next to the Harvey Metra Electric line station. Route 349 primarily operates along Western Avenue and passes near the pair of Blue Island Metra stations served by the Metra Electric line’s Blue Island branch and both branches of the Rock Island District line. Some Sunday trips are what Llewellyn described as “short turns” – instead of going all the way to Harvey Transportation Center, they turn around in Blue Island.

Llewellyn said that there are several reasons why Pace wants to ramp up service. On the long run, this is one of the routes where the suburban bus agency plans to put in the Pulse Arterial Rapid Transit service, a frequent express bus service with station-style stops. And having more service would improve transfer opportunities.

As part of the pilot, all short turn trips will continue to Harvey. Pace is also extending the hours, so that the buses stop running almost an hour later on weekdays, at 12:25 a.m. Weekend service would be slightly longer and more consistent – on both Saturdays and Sundays, service will start at 5:15 a.m. and end a little after 12:30 a.m.

Other service improvements

Route 350 runs between the edge of downtown Hammond, Indiana, and the Harvey Transportation Center, mostly traveling along Sibley Boulevard. As part of the fall 2024 round of transit pilots, Pace significantly beefed up its morning schedule, especially on weekends. This time around, Pace is extending the evening hours, so that the buses stop running an hour later, after midnight. The weekend service frequency will increase from between 30 to 60 minutes to between 15 to 60 minutes.

“Sibley Boulevard is a very productive corridor with a high level of low-income and minority riders that warrants additional service,” Llewellyn said.

In Joliet, Pace is restoring Route 507’s pre-pandemic schedule. And commuter express route 755, which runs between Plainfield and Chicago, with some buses making intermediate stops in southwest suburbs, is getting one extra late morning bus in response to increasing demand. Llewellyn said that some buses get as many as 43 riders per trip, putting the 39-seat express buses over capacity.

Pace Executive Director Melinda Metzger told the board that there will be community outreach before the changes take effect.

“And we will have employees being transit ambassadors, telling the riders on the route what the changes are going to be,” she said. “We have a whole marketing plan that we will follow up on.”

Erin Smith represents McHenry County on the Pace Board of Directors. McHenry County officials have long complained that Pace and Metra provide less service there than in other collar countries. Transit agency officials have argued that, because it is the most rural of the six countries, serving smaller, widely dispersed population was always going to be tricky.

Smith praised the increases, albeit with a caveat.

“This is what staff does so well, at Pace,” she said. “Were’ nimble, and we’re constantly looking at rider needs and readjusting. It would be easy to get complacent, to keep the same routes in place, so I compliment you the staff, on, again, constantly thinking of a way to innovate and improve service and look forward to doing some of that in McHenry County in a coming year.”