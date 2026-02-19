Palos Hills police shoot, kill armed suspect

Palos Hills police shot and killed a suspect during a domestic disturbance call Sunday morning.

Shortly before 4:20 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to a domestic disturbance at 7 Cour Versaille.

The 911 caller stated that a man had a shotgun and was going to harm his girlfriend and her children.

Police arrived on the scene and were met outside the residence by an armed suspect who was later identified as Gerhardt Facko, 37, of Palos Hills.

During a confrontation, officers fired shots, striking the suspect.

Facko was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

A weapon was recovered at the scene, police said.

The Illinois State Police Public Integrity Unit is investigating the shooting and will turn the case over to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office for review.