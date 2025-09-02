Parish celebrates canonization of Carlo Acutis

A Chicago parish is conducting a week-long series of events to celebrate the impending canonization of its patron, Blessed Carlo Acutis.

Carlos Acutis Fest will culminate with a Mass of Celebration on Sunday, the same day as his canonization by Pope Leo XIV in St. Peter’s Square in Rome.

Blessed Carlo Acutis Parish is the only U.S. parish named for the soon-to-be first millennial saint. It is the unified parish of St. John Berchmans School and St. John Berchmans and St. Hedwig churches.

A devout teen who reached out to the homeless, stood up against bullies at school, and enjoyed soccer and computer games, Acutis taught himself coding and created a website dedicated to documenting Eucharistic miracles from around the world, making the information accessible to a wider audience through various digital platforms. Through this action, he captured global attention for his faith and digital evangelization, and is embraced by young Catholics who have been flocking to his tomb in Assisi, Italy.

In 2006, Acutis died from leukemia in Italy at the age of 15. His canonization was originally scheduled for April 27, but was postponed following the death of Pope Francis on April 21.

For the past six months, Blessed Carlo Acutis Parish has been preparing for the canonization of its patron by honoring his life and legacy, including a July visit by Archbishop Domenico Sorrentino of Assisi who presided over a Mass at St. Hedwig Church that included a relic of Acutis.

Carlo Acutis Fest events are:

Through Sunday: A novena for Acutis after each morning Mass and after the weekend Masses

Wednesday: Mass at 8:30 a.m. at St. John Berchmans Church, 2519 W. Logan Blvd., led by St. John Berchmans School students. Following Mass, students will create letters inviting their families and parishioners to the canonization Mass on Sunday at the parish.

Friday: Assembly at 8:30 a.m. in the gym at St. John Berchmans School. Students will dress in the parish colors of blue and gold. There will be a soccer contest in honor of Acutis’ love of soccer and a student-led book drive honoring his commitment to service. Books will be donated to Books for Africa, a nonprofit that is the largest shipper of donated text and library books to the African continent.

Friday: A delegation of parishioners will leave for Rome to attend the canonization and will bring prayer requests to the tomb of Acutis.

Sunday: An all-woman Mariachi Sirenas greets guests for 10 a.m. Mass at St. Hedwig Church, 2226 N. Hoyne Ave. A procession to start the 11 a.m. Mass at St. Hedig Church, with the Rev. Ed Howe, pastor of Blessed Carlo Acutis Parish, presenting and blessing two 150-pound busts created by sculptor Timothy Schmalz, He sculpted the busts at the National Eucharistic Congress in Summer 2024 and donated them to the parish as it is the only one in North America named for Acutis. One sculpture will be place at each of the parish’s churches.

Information about Carlo Acutis Fest can be found at www.carloacutisparish.org/carlo-fest.html.