Parishes celebrate Lunar New Year

Parishes with Asian members across the Archdiocese of Chicago are holding events this week in honor of the Lunar New Year.

The Lunar New Year is a 15-day festival that is celebrated in China, South Korea, Vietnam, and communities around the world with residents of those countries.

This year, the Lunar New Year began Wednesday, marking the start of the Year of the Snake, based on the second new moon in East Asia.

A Lunar New Year’s Eve Mass was held Tuesday at Holy Child Jesus Parish in Chicago and featured gifts for seniors and New Year’s fortunes. Blessings were written on small pieces of paper and included a person’s fortune for the coming year through wishes of good luck, health and prosperity.

The church also had a Lunar New Year’s Day Mass.

From 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Holy Child will hold a Tet Festival, which includes food, drinks, music, dancing and games. The festival had a traditional Vietnamese dress contest for children ages 5-18. A lion dance will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday and Li xi (“lucky money”) will be distributed as part of the tradition of distributing a small amount of money in red envelopes as a way of expressing good wishes for the new year.

At Korean Martyrs Catholic Church in Chicago, a Korean Lunar New Year Mass with honoring of

ancestors was held Wednesday. The liturgy was in Korean. Following Mass, attendees participated in eumbok, a ritual where they gather to eat traditional food and ask the blessings of the ancestors for the year ahead.

At 10:30 a.m. Sunday, St. Mother Theresa of Calcutta Parish at St. Therese Chinese Catholic Church in Chicago will celebrate a Lunar New Year Mass and Veneration of Ancestors. Following Mass, attendees may attend a luncheon. The cost is $10 per adult. Children are admitted free of charge.