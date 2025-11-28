Parishes plan Mass for Comfort and Joy

The Mental Health Ministry of St. James, St. Edna and Our Lady of the Wayside parishes in Arlington Heights is planning a Mass for Comfort and Joy at 6 p.m. Dec. 5.

A light meal will be served after the Mass at Our Lady of the Wayside, which requires an RSVP by today at mentalhealthministry@stjamesah.org or 847-253-5390.

The Mass is for individuals struggling during the holidays due to grief, loss, anxiety, depression or loneliness. The service will focus on prayer, comfort, healing and spiritual support, though the ministry emphasizes it is not a substitute for professional help.

The liturgy aims to go beyond the traditional “Blue Christmas Mass,” also known as the “Longest Night” service for people who are grieving or finding the Christmas season difficult.

Individuals who have experienced loss, and are dealing with mental health concerns or loneliness are welcome to the service.

The ministry provides a spiritual perspective that aims to offer comfort and hope for all this holiday season.

Our Lady of the Wayside Parish is located at 434 W. Park St., Arlington Heights.