Park District of Oak Park lauded for inclusive steps

When creating their new Community Recreation Center, leaders with the Park District of Oak Park opted for just one set of restrooms and one locker room.

“We wanted to be inclusive and just have human restrooms and a human locker room,” said Jan Arnold, executive director of the Park District of Oak Park. “We found in the community that there are single moms with young boys, transgender individuals, gay men with female children. We didn’t want to separate them. We wanted a facility for everyone.”

That was just one of the inclusive steps that helped earn the Park District recognition from the Illinois Park and Recreation Association.

The Park District is the recipient of three awards from IPRA:

Champion for Change for excellence in promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in the community

Outstanding Facility for unique achievements in the design and development of new or enhanced facilities

Exceptional Workplace recognizing outstanding commitment to employees’ health and wellness, in addition to a positive work culture

Arnold said when the planning process started for the Park District’s Community Recreation Center, three community meetings were held to talk about the building’s concepts, including the single locker room.

“Residents were 85 percent support right from the beginning. Some people were a little apprehensive, but Oak Park is a very progressive community,” Arnold said. “Since the CRC opened, some people who were skittish see the complete value. People who are trans, who have a scar from surgery, appreciate the private stalls.”

The Recreation Center’s locker room has eight changing rooms and four shower stalls, all running from floor to ceiling with dividers. The restrooms are also private stalls.

Arnold said the only time someone could run into another person is when washing his or her hands.

“The restrooms are private stalls just like when you go to a festival or a 5K race and use a Portajohn

and walk out and wash your hands,” the Park District executive director said. “When they think of it that way, people said they have been using an open restroom for a long time.”

When it was time to build the facility, Park District officials met with members of the AMENS Group, black elders in the community.

“We wanted to make sure we were being welcoming,” Arnold said. “We wanted to know what to do to ensure the builders were a diverse group of individuals.”

Arnold said the Park District set a target goal of ensuring that 25 percent of workers constructing the Recreation Center were from Black- and women-owned businesses. She noted that the Park District exceeded that mark, with 29 percent of work on the building’s construction being down by Black- and women-owned businesses.

She said the 42,000-square-foot CRC is an after-school destination for middle-school and high-school students as it provides free activities and homework help.

“Parents love it,” Arnold said. “We have more middle-school students than high-school students. High-schoolers like it when we have volleyball, and we have an influx of high-schoolers then … It is a positive thing for the community. It is a free resource open to all individuals at all different levels.”

The Park District paid $15.6 million of the $22 million cost of the Recreation Center with private donations, grants, and capital improvement funds, without raising taxes for the development.

“The Park District of Oak Park’s Community Recreation Center is a model of inclusivity on the highest level, said Kassie Porreca, Park District of Oak Park Board president. “We were intentional about engaging our community from the very beginning to understand their needs and how CRC would positively impact them.

“Our programs serve more than 1,000 youth of different races, cultures and identities who come together and can be themselves. We put several measures in place, such as mental health services and gender-neutral locker rooms, to help everyone feel welcomed and supported. It’s a true representation of what makes Oak Park great.”

According to Arnold, the Park District has worked to be inclusive by attending various community events and advertising for open positions in alternative ways.

“We have tried to make sure we are all-inclusive,” Arnold said. “We are at gay and lesbian events, Juneteenth celebrations. We have had representation at different potlucks for Women’s History Month, Black Heritage Month. It has been insightful for the staff.”

Word of the Park District’s inclusion efforts is getting around. Oak Brook Park District officials reached out to Oak Park for help in putting together staff training for youths who are transgender.

“On our journey we will continue to look and listen to others,” Arnold said. “We are open to new ideas. Our programming needs to meet the desires of the community.”

At the end of 2020, the Park District of Oak Park created a diversity recruiter position.

“We wanted someone to help us be more intentional in attracting Black and brown individuals to jobs here,” Arnold said. “We do not advertise for jobs in the same methods. We have expanded our reach.

“We have had some success as an agency, but we are not as strong yet in diversity as we want to be.”

Suzi Wirtz, executive director of the Illinois Park and Recreation Association, said the Champion for Change Award recognizes outstanding diversity, equity, and inclusion work.

“Congratulations to the Park District of Oak Park on being selected by their peers for this prestigious and meaningful award,” Wirtz said. “IPRA is proud to showcase their dedication to and efforts related to DEI.

“It’s inspiring to see the work being done that will ultimately not just change one community but make the world a better place.”

The IPRA also recognized the Park District of Oak Park as an exceptional workplace. It is the largest employer of youth in Oak Park and provides employee benefits, including scheduling flexibility, professional development resources and wellness programs.

A staff survey showed an average job satisfaction score of 96 out of 100.

The Park District has established staff committees surrounding wellness, DEI, safety, and innovation encouraging employees to be active partners in shaping and implementing programs. District officials implemented Safe Zone staff conversations on racism, LatinX culture and LGBTQ identity, in conjunction with a series of online training for all staff. Additionally, it established a “Big Idea” program, which encourages staff to pitch and potentially receive project funding for new services, processes, and procedures, such as battery-powered lawn equipment and solar panels.

“Our staff are our greatest asset. Their dedication, creativity, and passion for serving our community are the driving force behind everything we do,” Arnold said. “The Park District is committed to supporting our staff through professional development, work-life balance, personal wellness goals and inviting feedback.”

