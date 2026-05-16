Pedestrian killed on Chicago’s Southwest Side

A 53-year-old Chicago man was fatally struck Tuesday by an SUV on the city’s Southwest Side.

Shortly before 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, the man was on the street near the sidewalk on the 6800 block of South Pulaski Road in the city’s West Lawn neighborhood.

An orange Honda SUV traveling northbound on Pulaski struck the man. The vehicle fled northbound on Pulaski.

The victim was transported to Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Enrique Nieto, a resident of the 5300 block of South Washtenaw Avenue.

Detectives in Chicago’s Major Accident Division are investigating.