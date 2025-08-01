Pedestrian killed on South Side

A woman was killed Thursday evening when hit by a vehicle on the Chicago’s South Side.

The woman, whose identity was not known as of press time, was struck by a Chevrolet shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday on the 6300 block of South Morgan Street in the city’s Englewood neighborhood.

The victim was taken to University of Chicago Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the driver of the Chevy was taken into custody and charges are pending.

Chicago’s Major Accident Investigation Unit is probing the case.