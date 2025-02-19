Pet owners in River North on alert

Pet owners in Chicago’s River North neighborhood are urged to take precautions after two dogs were shocked over the weekend, one of them fatally.

The stray-voltage incidents occurred near Ontario and Dearborn streets. A wire was pinched on North Dearborn, causing a manhole cover and light pole to become electrically live.

Brendan Reilly, alderman for the River North area, noted that stray voltage can occur when exposed wires come into contact with moisture, creating a hidden electrical hazard. While such incidents are rare, factors like rain and salt can increase the risk, he said.

As a dog owner himself, Reilly expressed concern over the incidents and contacted the city’s Department of Transportation, which repaired the issue within an hour and confirmed that the area is safe.

The Chicago Department of Transportation said in a statement:

“CDOT’s Division of Electrical Operations takes stray voltage very seriously. A crew was immediately dispatched once alerted to the incident at Ontario and Dearborn, and made the necessary repairs to ensure the area is safe. Stray voltage, while rare, can pose a hidden and unpredictable danger.

“Because it’s invisible and difficult to detect, pet owners should prevent their animals from directly touching metal objects, such as light poles and manhole covers. This is particularly important during winter when snow melts and salt can increase the conductivity of these surfaces. If concerned, residents are encouraged to report the location to the city via 311 (phone or app).”

CDOT recommends that pet owners take extra precautions by using shoes or booties for dogs, avoiding allowing them to urinate on light poles and being caution around manholes.