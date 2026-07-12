Pfleger removed from parish over sex abuse allegation

Father Michael Pfleger, longtime pastor of St. Sabina Parish on Chicago’s Far South Side, has been removed from his position over an allegation of sexual abuse of a minor.

The abuse is alleged to have occurred at the parish in the city’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood more than 30 years ago.

Cardinal Blase Cupich, archbishop of the Chicago Archdiocese, said in keeping with the archdiocese’s child protection policies, Pfleger was asked to step aside from ministry and live away from the parish while the allegation is investigated.

“Yet, you should know that Father Pfleger strongly denied the allegation,” Cupich said in a letter Saturday to St. Sabina parishioners.

Father Thulani Magwaza will continue to serve as pastor of St. Sabina Parish, according to Cupich.

“He will help ensure that the good work of your faith community continues,” Cupich said.

Pfleger has faced other allegations of sexual abuse – three in 2021 and one in 2022 – all of which were unfounded by the archdiocese.

The Catholic priest has been an activist since joining St. Sabina’s in 1981, pushing for improvements and support in the city’s Black community.

“We do not presume the truth or falsity of an allegation until the process is complete and our Independent Review Board has made a recommendation that I accept,” Cardinal Cupich said.

Cupich said that law enforcement authorities have been made aware of the allegation and the person making the allegation has been offered the services of the archdiocese’s Victim Assistance Ministry.

“I want to stress that the welfare of the children entrusted to our care is our paramount concern,” Cupich said. “The Archdiocese of Chicago takes all allegations of sexual misconduct seriously. We appreciate the courage it takes to step forward and encourage anyone who believes they have experienced abuse or inappropriate behavior by a member of the clergy, religious or lay employees of the archdiocese to report it to the Office for the Protection of Children and Youth. They will be received with compassion and respect.”

Information about reporting sexual abuse can be found on the archdiocesan website, www.archchicago.org.

“As you parish has been through this before, I can well understand your distress in learning of this development,” Cupich told St. Sabina members. “I appreciate your patience and ask you to recall that our process of investigation and making a determination has proven effective in protecting the rights of all. During this time, I assure you of my prayers.”