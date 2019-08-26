Pickpockets target female diners in Chicago’s central district

Pickpockets have been targeting female lunch patrons of restaurants in Chicago’s Central District.

Restaurant customers hang their purse on the back of chairs while dining when the offenders remove the wallets from their purses and later use the credit cards. The thefts in the 1st Police District have generally occurred during lunch hours.

Thefts have occurred:

Between noon and 1:30 p.m. July 12 in the 600 block of West Randolph Street.

At 1:30 p.m. July 15 in the 500 block of West Madison Street.

Between 1:25 and 2:05 p.m. July 18 in the 200 block of West Lake Street.

Between 1:45 and 4 p.m. July 18 in the 400 block of South Wells Street.

Between 11:45 a.m. and 1:40 p.m. July 19 in the 200 block of West Randolph.

Between 9:15 a.m. and 3 p.m. July 23 in the 200 block of West Adams Street.

Between 11:30 a.m. and noon July 24 in the first block of South Franklin Street.

Between 1 and 1:30 p.m. July 24 in the 200 block of West Washington Street.

At 3:04 p.m. July 26 in the 100 block of North Riverside Plaza.

Between 12:10 and 12:50 p.m. July 29 in the 200 block of South La Salle Street.

At 1:10 p.m. July 29 in the 200 block of South Clark Street.

Between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. July 29 in the 400 block of South Wells.

Between 12:30 and 1:15 p.m. July 31 in the 100 block of North Wacker Drive.

At 1 p.m. July 29 in the 200 block of South Clark.

Between 1:30 and 1:45 p.m. Aug. 1 in the first block of South La Salle.

At 2:15 p.m. Aug. 1 in the first block of North Clinton Street

At 2 p.m. Aug. 2 in the 200 block of West Washington.

Between 11:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. Aug. 6 in the 100 block of North Franklin.

Between 1:05 and 1:45 p.m. Aug. 8 in the 200 block of South Wacker.

At 1:45 p.m. Aug. 12 in the 200 block of West Adams.

The offenders are described as black men 40-55 years old.

Chicago police offered the following tips to avoid being a theft victim and how to react, if items are taken from you:

Report suspicious activity immediately.

If you are a victim, do not touch anything. Call police immediately.

If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information.

Anyone with information about the thefts or the suspects, contact the Chicago Police Department’s Bureau of Detectives for Area Central at 312-747-8384.