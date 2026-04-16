Pilsen schools, community impacted by immigration raids

Shortly after President Donald Trump was sworn in for a second term in 2025 Pilsen was just one of the many majority-Hispanic Chicago neighborhoods that saw the first of what would be many waves of immigration raids.

Schools, which were previously largely off-limits to immigration enforcement, suddenly saw U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity. Families worried about sending kids to school, and students’ mental health suffered. Schools, Pilsen-area congregations, community organizations and ordinary parents came together to support them.

During Operation Midway Blitz, which started Sept. 9 and largely subsided by mid-November, prompted more students and families to stay home, and the various groups ramped up their efforts.

While educators, community organizers and parents who spoke to Chronicle Media were upfront about the toll the heightened enforcement took, they also touted the collaboration as an example of community solidarity that made Pilsen strong. And they said that, if enforcement escalates again, they will step up their efforts again.

Community response

The Resurrection Project was founded in 1990 by six Pilsen Catholic parishes. Since then, it grew into a major service provider that, among other things, provides legal support for immigrants no matter their legal status and lobbies for immigration reform.

Jocelyn Aranda-Ortiz, a deportation defense organizer at TRP, said that given campaign rhetoric and what happened during Trump’s first term they expected heightened enforcement, but they did not expect it to go quite as far as it did. After all, she said, there was plenty of hyperbole during the first Trump administration that didn’t translate into action.

Pilsen has a long history of community organizing, and many organizations and congregations already had relationships. Aranda-Ortiz said that parents who were involved in their local schools helped to make connections with schools, helping them develop a plan on how to respond if immigration agents show up on their campuses. Several organizations worked together to keep an eye on the routes kids normally take to get to their schools, and some volunteers escorted kids personally.

“We would not be able to get in, to connect with our schools if it weren’t for parent mentors – they are rockstars,” Aranda-Ortiz said.

At the same time, TRP worked to get inform families about their rights and tried to make sure people who were detained got legal representation. It also advised families how to set up temporary guardianships just in case they are detained.

One parent of a Pilsen elementary school child, who asked not to be identified and who has been involved in the immigration response TRP is part of, said like Aranda-Ortiz, she was surprised by just how far Trump administration has gone.

The parent said during Operation Midway Blitz there was “widespread fear in our community, parents (wondering) – should be send our kids to school?”

“Coming out the door, we couldn’t … We just, all those cars passing by, and trucks and people in masks, passing by, it was scary,” she recalled.

The parent said she appreciated the work that TRP and other organizations have done. And she said she was pleased at how the parents, especially those who were U.S. citizens, came together to help each other. She other volunteers reached out to other schools.

“It was very chaotic.” she recalled.” There were a lot of challenges, but we’re very resilient, because we are still here.”

Juarez High School

Benito Juarez Community Academy High School is a neighborhood school for Pilsen and a small section of Little Village. According to Chicago Public Schools District statistics, its student body is 92 percent Hispanic.

Juarez principal Juan Carlos Ocon said a significant number of students are Venezuelan refugees. While they used to have temporary protected status, which gave them the right to live, work and travel in United States, the Trump administration ended it after months of legal wrangling, leaving them in legal limbo.

Ocon described the ramped-up immigration enforcement as “earth-shattering experience.”

“Schools are supposed to be home away from home for students,” he said, “It should be a place where they feel security, where they feel protected, where they belong. Since January (of 2025), that sense of security has been shaken.”

Operation Midway Blitz, Ocon said, made the situation worse.

“We have students who, out of fear, have decided to stay home,” he said. “In other instances, students are here in the school, they may be present, but they’re not engaged. It has become difficult for them to engage in anything academic.”

Ocon said he saw many students who used to actively participate in classes and activities, “fade into the background out of fear.”

“Why? Because they were in survival mode. They’re no longer focused on education,” he said. “It’s just an awful way to exist.”

There are also students who stop coming to school because a family member was detained and/or deported. Then, there are families who struggled to pay bills. Ocon, Aranda-Ortiz and Pilsen community organizers said many of the detainees are men who were primary breadwinners for their households, which left families scrambling just to make ends meet.

The high school worked with The Resurrection Project, Pilsen Food Pantry and other area organizations and local churches to escort students to and from school, deliver food and help families pay rent. Ocon said his staff donated time and money.

“It’s been incredible to see the entire staff of teachers and (other) staff members coming together to help the most vulnerable students,” he said.

Ocon said that, without help from The Resurrection Project and other organizations, “we just would not be able to help families the way we have.”

That help was vital to making sure that the Homecoming Dance, which took place on Oct. 3, continued even when the Operation Midway Blitz was still ongoing. Ocon recalled that they seriously considered canceling it but ultimately decided to proceed.

“I had so many adults from the community here at (Juarez) at 6 p.m. on a Friday, making sure that students are able to get into the building,” he said. “And then, those same people were there at 10:30 p.m., when the dance was finished, and made sure students got home. Our students were able to enjoy a Homecoming Dance the way every normal teenager should (because) they knew there were adults in the community are protecting them and helping them and making sure they get home safely.”

After the Blitz

While the federal government maintains that Operation Midway Blitz is still ongoing, the raids have been less frequent and sweeping in their scope since mid-November.

Ocon said that, in the past few months, the school still tries to help families.

“We’re trying to help families (facing immigration proceedings) navigate the legal system, connecting them with legal services and legal experts, so they don’t show up in court alone,” he said. “And we’re helping families to devise emergency family plans and really plan for what the future holds for them and what it means for their school-aged children.”

They are also dealing with the toll the raids took on their students.

“We have four social workers in the building that are overwhelmed with caseloads, councilors that are overwhelmed with their caseloads,” Ocon said. “We have mental health professionals that are working with students and they’re overwhelmed. But we’re doing the best we can with the resources we have.”

The partnerships Juarez forged since 2025 allowed them to refer some students to other service providers – but even then, the demand outstrips resources, he said.

Ocon said that it was important for him to acknowledge that the toll the past 16 months took on his teachers. They had to learn how to navigate federal immigration agents potentially trying to get into the school, and their students looked to them for support and advice they weren’t always sure they could give.

“They are taking on different roles than the teacher,” Ocon said. “At the same time, they know their students are falling behind, and they’re trying really hard to keep students engaged, and ensure that the students feel protected and are made to feel safe.”

Aranda-Ortiz noted that raids remain a concern.

“What we’re hearing from a lot of families – that the fear is still there, [immigration agents] still haven’t left,” she said.

For the past few months, rumors have circulated that there will be another surge this spring. While that hasn’t borne out as of mid-April, the Pilsen parent said that U.S. Border Patrol Commander-in-Chief Greg Bovino returning to Chicago in mid-December, only to leave just as suddenly a few days later, is a reminder that times can be “scary” and “it can come out of nowhere.”

TRP continues to do community outreach, provide legal services and organize workshops. Ocon said that the school and Pilsen Pantry are ready to resume food deliveries, if necessary.

“When things hit the fan, we’ll know who to reach out to,” Aranda-Ortiz said.

The Pilsen parent said that the spirit of solidarity and mutual support is still there at her school.

“We still have those parents who are still doing – how can we help?” she said. “We still have (parents) who are still traumatized; they don’t come out at all. We still help them.”