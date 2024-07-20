Pitchfork takes center stage

Video: https://youtu.be/nS8zVTP6TuE?feature=shared

The three-day Pitchfork Music Festival opened Friday under blue skies and nearly 80-degree temperatures at Chicago’s Union Park.

Gates opened at noon and as opening day continued, audience numbers slowly swelled. Music was low key with Black Duck on the green stage as shows began. The exception was when the high-energy Angry Blackmen took the red stage.

Fans of ML Buch were seen singing along to lyrics familiar to them. Buch is a Copenhagen-based composer, singer, guitarist and keyboardist.

Swaying to the music of Buch was Gabe Villarreal of Denver, who was also seen dancing to the

sounds of Tkay Maidza, an Australian rapper who performed on the red stage.

Villarreal reported he was having “a blast.”

“It’s amazing, it’s beautiful,” Villarreal said. “The community, the friends…this July, the Chicago weather? Amazing.”

The festival schedule includes Carly Rae Jepsen, Alanis Morissette, Jamie XX, Brittany Howard, Black Pumas and 100 Gecs.