Police hunt for Near West Side robbers

Chicago police are warning residents on the Near West Side of armed robberies that have occurred in the area.

In each instance, four offenders arrived in a white van and three offenders exited the vehicle with one or two of them pointing a handgun at the victim and two of the offenders taking personal property from the victim. The offenders returned to the waiting white van with the fourth offender as a driver and fled the scene.

The robberies occurred at:

3 a.m. Aug. 23 on the 1500 block of West Fulton St. in the Fulton Market District

5 a.m. Monday on the 700 block of North Morgan Street in the River West area

9:38 p.m. Friday on the 900 block of South Marshfield in the Illinois Medical District

The offenders are described as Black, 18-25 years of age, and wearing red or black face masks, maroon hoodies and dark blue sweatpants.

Police offered the following tips:

Be aware of suspicious vehicles passing by at slow speeds, reversing after passing or making a U-turn.

Alert family and friends who live in those areas.

If you are confronted by an assailant, remain calm.

Call 911 immediately if you are a victim or witness to a crime and provide a detailed description of the offenders, including any vehicle description and license plate information.

If approached by a witness to an incident, request that he or she remain on the scene when possible or obtain contact information.

Anyone with information about the robberies or offenders should contact Area 3 detectives at 312-744-8263 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #P25-3-0381500.