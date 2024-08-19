Police kill suspected shooter on West Side

Chicago police shot and killed a suspected shooter Sunday morning on the city’s West Side.

Shortly after 1:15 a.m. Sunday, police officers assigned to the Robbery Task Force heard multiple shots being fired on the 1800 block of South Blue Island in the city’s Lower West Side neighborhood.

Officers encountered armed offenders, at which both officers fired their weapons, striking an offender.

A firearm was recovered at the scene in the slide-lock position.

Responding officers began rendering aid. The male was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Two victims, a male and female, were discovered inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds in the vicinity of where officers heard shots being fired. Both victims were transported to local hospitals and were initially reported in critical condition.

Further investigation revealed the offender was one of the offenders who fired shots in the direction of the occupied vehicle, striking both of the victims.

Two officers were transported to an area hospital for observation. One officer sustained minor injuries.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, with the cooperation of the Chicago Police Department, is investigating specifics of the incident, including the comprehensive use of force.

The officers involved in the shooting will be place on administrative duties for at least 30 days.