Police: Man targeted Oak Lawn gaming terminals

A man has been charged in connection with a burglary at an Oak Lawn restaurant.

Police said there have been a series of burglaries targeting video gaming terminals at local businesses.

At 5:30 a.m. Jan. 8, Oak Lawn police were dispatched to a burglar alarm at La Cocina De Mama Restaurant. Upon arrival, officers discovered a burglary in progress.

Eight to 10 offenders fled the scene in multiple vehicles. Officers initiated a pursuit, but the offenders were able to elude apprehension

During the incident, the offenders targeted video gaming terminals inside the business. Cash was taken and several VGT machines were damaged.

Oak Lawn detectives, working in coordination with neighboring law enforcement agencies, have been conducting investigations into similar burglaries.

Christopher Carr, 24, a resident of the 6800 block of South Ridgeland Avenue in Chicago, was identified as being involved in the La Cocina De Mama Restaurant burglary, police said.

On May 22, detectives presented the case to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office, which approved three felony charges against Carr through indictment: burglary, a Class 2 felony; theft over $500 but less than $10,000, a Class 3 felony; and criminal damage to property between $10,000 and $100,000, a Class 2 felonies are punishable by three to seven years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000. Class 3 felonies are punishable by two to five years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000,

Worth police also charged Carr with burglary for a similar gaming cafe break-in on the same day.

Oak Lawn police said the investigations into the Oak Lawn burglaries are ongoing.

Police officials extended their appreciation to neighboring law enforcement partners for their cooperation and assistance, which, they said, played a key role in securing the charges.

Residents who wish to receive Smart 911 notifications are encouraged to register through the village of Oak Lawn website, www.oaklawn-il.gov/.

Residents can register their security cameras at connectoaklawn.org.

Text crime tips and videos to 708-613-TIPS (8477).