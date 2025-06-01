Police officers receive Medal of Honor

Police officers receive Medal of HonorChronicle Media — June 1, 2025
Twenty-three officers from 10 law enforcement agencies in Illinois have been awarded the Law Enforcement Medal of Honor in recognition of their service.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly, the Law Enforcement Medal of Honor Committee and law enforcement officials from across the state gathered Thursday for the Medal of Honor Ceremony in Springfield.
“Today, we pay tribute to our heroic police officers who have gone above and beyond the call of duty while protecting our communities,” Pritzker said. “From Palatine to Chicago to Granite City, our honorees saved lives and offered comfort and support to countless others.
“While we will never be able to repay their bravery in full, we hope that this recognition can serve as a public reminder of our gratitude and a symbol of the sincere reverence we hold them in.”
The Medal of Honor is awarded to officers who have been killed or seriously injured in the line of duty, or who have displayed exceptional bravery or heroism while performing their duties as a law enforcement officer.
“Today, we recognize and praise these outstanding examples of courage,” Kelly said. “These men and women faced extreme danger, remained brave in the face of imminent threats, and performed with the highest heroism.
“Today and forever, we thank and honor them.”
The Law Enforcement Medal of Honor Committee was established in statute through the Law Enforcement and Fire Fighting Medal of Honor Act in 1990.
Committee members include Kelly, Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board Executive Director Keith Calloway, Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling, DeKalb Police Chief David Byrd, retired ISP Master Sgt. and St. Clair Coroner Calvin Dye, Lake County Sheriff John Idleburg and Central Illinois Police Training Center Director Brian Fengel.
Recipients of the Law Enforcement Medal of Honor are:
- Chicago Police Department: Officers Roy De La Huerta, Michelle Drapala, Edwin Gramajo, Luis Huesca, Omar Jimenez, Carlos Martinez and Enrique Martinez
- Chillicothe Police Department: Officer David Buchanan
- Cicero Police Department: Officers Luis Martinez and Reynol Ramos
- DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office: Officer Brian Bollow, Chief David Byrd, Sgt. Keunte Mallett and Deputy Christina Musil
- Granite City Police Department: Officer Douglas Nicoson
- Illinois State Police: Troopers Clay Carns, Adam Fitts, Corey Thompsen and Blake Thompson, and Master Sgt. Ross Green
- Palatine Police Department: Officer Shane Murray
- Rockford Police Department: Officer Jonathan Vargas
- East Moline Police Department: Sgt. William Lind