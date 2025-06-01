Police officers receive Medal of Honor

Twenty-three officers from 10 law enforcement agencies in Illinois have been awarded the Law Enforcement Medal of Honor in recognition of their service.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly, the Law Enforcement Medal of Honor Committee and law enforcement officials from across the state gathered Thursday for the Medal of Honor Ceremony in Springfield.

“Today, we pay tribute to our heroic police officers who have gone above and beyond the call of duty while protecting our communities,” Pritzker said. “From Palatine to Chicago to Granite City, our honorees saved lives and offered comfort and support to countless others.

“While we will never be able to repay their bravery in full, we hope that this recognition can serve as a public reminder of our gratitude and a symbol of the sincere reverence we hold them in.”

The Medal of Honor is awarded to officers who have been killed or seriously injured in the line of duty, or who have displayed exceptional bravery or heroism while performing their duties as a law enforcement officer.

“Today, we recognize and praise these outstanding examples of courage,” Kelly said. “These men and women faced extreme danger, remained brave in the face of imminent threats, and performed with the highest heroism.

“Today and forever, we thank and honor them.”

The Law Enforcement Medal of Honor Committee was established in statute through the Law Enforcement and Fire Fighting Medal of Honor Act in 1990.

Committee members include Kelly, Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board Executive Director Keith Calloway, Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling, DeKalb Police Chief David Byrd, retired ISP Master Sgt. and St. Clair Coroner Calvin Dye, Lake County Sheriff John Idleburg and Central Illinois Police Training Center Director Brian Fengel.

Recipients of the Law Enforcement Medal of Honor are: