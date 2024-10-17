Police plan DUI patrol in South Chicago

The Chicago Police Department will be conducting a DUI Saturation Patrol in the 4th (South Chicago) District this weekend.

The DUI Saturation Patrol will take place from 6 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday.

The purpose of the program is to saturate a designated area with roving police officers who monitor vehicular traffic for signs of impaired driving. Patrols also place emphasis on speed, alcohol-related and safety belt violations. Police vehicles equipped for speed detection are deployed to apprehend violators.

In addition, the Breath Alcohol Testing Mobile Unit may also be deployed to allow officers to expedite the process of charging a person with driving under the influence prior to transporting a suspect into the nearest lockup.