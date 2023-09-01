Police plan DUI patrols

The Chicago Police Department is planning DUI Saturation Patrols this weekend.

Patrols will be from 6 p.m. today (Friday, Sept.1) to 2 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2 in the Near North neighborhood (18th Police District) and from 6 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 3 in the Central neighborhood (1st Police District).

The purpose of the program is to saturate a designated area with roving police officers who continually monitor vehicular traffic for signs of impaired driving. Patrols also place emphasis on speed, alcohol-related and safety belt violations. Police vehicles equipped for speed detection are deployed to apprehend violators.

In addition, the Breath Alcohol Testing Mobile Unit may also be deployed to allow officers to expedite charging a person with driving under the influence prior to transporting a suspect into the nearest lockup for bonding. The mobile unit also allows for individual recognizance bonds to be issued at the site of the DUI Saturation Patrol.

The Saturation Patrol in the Morgan Park neighborhood (22nd Police District) on Aug. 25-26 did not result in any DUI arrests.

Citations were issued for:

Unsafe vehicle – 19

Insurance – 4

Seat belt – 1

Suspended/revoked license – 2

No driver’s license – 1

Driver’s license violation – 2

Speeding – 4

Other traffic violations – 8

Total citations – 41

The DUI Saturation Patrol in the Wentworth neighborhood (2nd Police District) on Aug. 26-27 did not result in any DUI arrests.

Citations were issued for: