Police probe damage to Green Line trains

Chicago police Mass Transit detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying offenders responsible for damaging CTA Green Line trains.

Detectives said the offenders were riding a Green Line train shortly before 1 p.m. Aug. 17 on the 800 block of East 63rd Street in the city’s Woodland neighborhood. While riding the train, the two were seen kicking windows, causing the windows to break.

The individuals were both described as Black men, between 18 and 22 years of age.

Anyone with information about the offenders or the incident is asked to contact the Chicago police’s Bureau of Detectives — Mass Transit Section at 312-745-4706.