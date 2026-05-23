Police: Rolling Meadows student threatened to harm others

A Rolling Meadows High School student was taken into police custody after allegedly threatening others.

Police said that at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday they responded to the school for a report of a student who made threats to harm others with a knife.

Officers located and detained the student, and two knives were found in the student’s possession, according to police.

Investigating officers said the knives were not displayed during the incident, and no students or staff were harmed.

The 18-year-old student was placed in police custody and the investigation is ongoing.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicates it was an isolated incident; and activities being conducted on school grounds were permitted to continue.

Police officials said they will continue to work with Rolling Meadows High School and High School District 214 to bring “an appropriate resolution” to the incident.