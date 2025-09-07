Police seek CTA Green Line robbers

Chronicle MediaSeptember 6, 2025

One of the offenders who robbed an individual Aug. 24 on a CTA Green Line train (Chicago police photo)

Chicago police are alerting commuters and residents in the West Garfield Park neighborhood about a recent robbery on the CTA Green Line.

Two men approached a victim and wrestled property from him at 7 a.m. Aug. 24 on a Green Line train on the 4000 block of Lake Street.

The men were both described as Black and 25-35 years old. One man was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, blue shirt, light blue jeans and white shoes. The other man was last seen wearing a red shirt and dark pants, and carrying a black backpack.

Police offered the following tips to commuters:

  • Be aware of your surroundings and remember your location (including bus number, bus route/train line, train run number, train car number, and direction of travel.
  • Immediately report suspicious activity.
  • If confronted by an assailant, remain calm and never pursue.
  • Report any distinct clothing/accessories and physical characteristics (colors/logos for clothing, bags, masks, glasses, and any tattoos, scars, limps, etc.).
  • Press the emergency button and alert the transit attendant.
  • Call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of the location and assailant.
  • Remain on the scene, if safe to do so.

Anyone with information about the Aug. 24 robbery or offenders should contact public transit detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #JJ3873667.


