Police seek CTA Green Line robbers

Chicago police are alerting commuters and residents in the West Garfield Park neighborhood about a recent robbery on the CTA Green Line.

Two men approached a victim and wrestled property from him at 7 a.m. Aug. 24 on a Green Line train on the 4000 block of Lake Street.

The men were both described as Black and 25-35 years old. One man was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, blue shirt, light blue jeans and white shoes. The other man was last seen wearing a red shirt and dark pants, and carrying a black backpack.

Police offered the following tips to commuters:

Be aware of your surroundings and remember your location (including bus number, bus route/train line, train run number, train car number, and direction of travel.

Immediately report suspicious activity.

If confronted by an assailant, remain calm and never pursue.

Report any distinct clothing/accessories and physical characteristics (colors/logos for clothing, bags, masks, glasses, and any tattoos, scars, limps, etc.).

Press the emergency button and alert the transit attendant.

Call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of the location and assailant.

Remain on the scene, if safe to do so.

Anyone with information about the Aug. 24 robbery or offenders should contact public transit detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #JJ3873667.



