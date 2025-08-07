Police seek driver in hit-and-run

Chicago police are seeking the driver of a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian in the Englewood neighborhood.

In the incident, a gray, four-door 2008 Volvo Xc90 Sport Utility Vehicle with Illinois license plate EZ88526 was traveling eastbound at 11:35 p.m. July 30 on the 700 block of West Marquette Road hit a pedestrian in the roadway.

After the crash, the driver fled the scene.

Police offered the following tips to avoid incidents:

Always be aware of your surroundings.

Dial 911 to report suspicious activity immediately.

Never pursue a fleeing assailant.

Provide the information to police.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run should contact the Chicago Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #JJ355792.