Police seek hit-and-run driver

Chicago police are seeking assistance in locating the driver of a vehicle which seriously injured a man on a scooter on the city’s Near West Side.

Police said that shortly before 6 p.m. July 26, a 45-year-old man was riding a scooter across Ruble Street on the 600 block of West Taylor when a black Dodge Charger hit him.

The driver of the Charger fled the scene. Police said the Charger has the Illinois license plate “ER88171” and had passenger side windshield damage.

Police said the Charger was last seen westbound on 71st Street at Halsted Street.

Anyone with information about the accident or vehicle should call the Chicago Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.