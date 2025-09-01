Police seek Red Line robbers

Detectives with the Chicago Police Department’s Major Crimes/Mass Transit Division are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying offenders responsible for a robbery on a Red Line train.

The robbery occurred at 7 a.m. Aug. 13 on a CTA train on the 100 block of North State Street. The victim was approached by the offenders who beat him and took his property.

Police offered the following tips for CTA riders:

Beware of your surroundings.

Always sit in close proximity of the train conductor.

Keep valuables hidden.

Anyone with information about the robbers should contact Major Crimes/Mass Transit detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #JJ372919.