Police shoot suspect on West Side

Chicago police shot a suspect Saturday night on the city’s West Side.

Shortly after 10:35 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a call for service on the 1900 block of North Austin in the city’s Austin neighborhood. Upon arrival, officers dispersed a large group of individuals.

One male fled in the opposite direction, police said.

As officers pursued the suspect, he turned on them with a firearm in hand, according to police. One officer discharged a weapon, striking the suspect in the legs and hand.

The suspect was transported to Loyola Hospital and was listed in fair condition.

Police said a weapon was recovered at the scene.

An officer was injured in the incident and taken to an area hospital for observation.

Members of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability are investigating specifics of the incident, including the comprehensive use of force, with the cooperation of the Police Department.

The officer involved will be placed on administrative duties for at least 30 days.