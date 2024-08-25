Police warn of online marketplace thefts

Chicago police are warning residents to be aware of online marketplace sellers.

Police said that in multiple incidents offenders offered items for sale via a social media marketplace. Interested victims were instructed to meet the offenders at locations that were suggested by the offenders. Upon arrival, the victims are confronted by armed offenders who take the victim’s personal belongings by force.

The offenders were described as between two and six individuals, black, between 15 and 35 years of age, 5’6″ to 6’1″, and wearing dark clothing with hoodies. At least one of the offenders has dreadlocks or a braided hairstyle.

Police offered the following tips:

Always remember your local police station is a safe and convenient location to make transactions with sellers on social media platforms.

Remember any unique physical characteristics of the offender (scars, limp, acne, teeth, etc.).

Never resist during a robbery or pursue a fleeing assailant.

If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information and provide that information to police.