Priest accused of sexual abuse

A retired priest is facing allegations that he sexually abused a minor while at a Chicago parish 30 years ago.

Monsignor Daniel Mayall is being investigated for allegedly sexually abusing a minor while assigned to St. Francis Borgia Parish on Chicago’s Far Northwest Side. He was pastor at St. Francis Borgia from July 1993 to January 2002.

Mayall also served as pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Wilmette from July 2016 to December 2018 and as senior priest of St. Joseph from January-June 2019. He served as senior priest of Saints Joseph and Francis Xavier Parish in Wilmette from January 2019 to June 2021.

He has continued to reside at the parish in his retirement.

Blase Cupich, archbishop of Chicago, said in keeping with the Archdiocese of Chicago’s child protection policy, Mayall has been told to remain out of ministry and refrain from all parish and school activities.

Mayall “strenuously denies” the allegations, Cupich said.

The archbishop said the allegation was reported to civil authorities and the archdiocese’s Independent Review Board has begun an investigation.

Cupich said the person making the allegation has been offered the services of the archdiocese’s Victim Assistance Ministry.

“We do not presume the truth or falsity of an allegation until the process is complete,” Cupich said.

Cupich said the welfare of the children entrusted to the archdiocese’s care is of paramount concern.

“The Archdiocese of Chicago takes all allegations of sexual misconduct seriously and encourages anyone who feels that they have been sexually abused by a priest, deacon, religious or lay employee to come forward,” he said. “They will be received with dignity and compassion.”

Information about reporting sexual abuse can be found at www.archchicago.org.

“As we go through this process together, know that you are in my prayers,” Cupich said in letters to parishioners at St. Francis Borgia, and Saints Joseph and Francis Xavier parishes. “We appreciate your patience and will do our best to keep you informed of developments at they occur.”

kbeese@chronicleillinois.com