Problem-Solving Court helps individuals find way forward

Seven is a lucky number when you get a second chance at life.

Seven people on Monday, Aug. 5, became graduates during a joint Cook County Problem-Solving Court ceremony in Bridgeview.

Cook County Circuit Court Judge Kathaleen Lanahan was host for the ceremony, complete with honorariums and lunchtime treats.

Since 1998, the Bridgeview Problem-Solving Courts have been part of the Circuit Court of Cook County’s network. The initiative operates in the Leighton Criminal Courthouse and the five suburban municipal district courts.

Also known as specialty or therapeutic court, the courts help prevent high-risk, high-need individuals experiencing mental health, social or substance use disorders from becoming repeat offenders.

The seven graduates completed programming from drug, mental health and veterans’ treatment courts.

Four drug treatment court graduates, two mental health court graduates and one veterans’ treatment court graduate participated.

Speaking to the seven soon-to-be graduates seated in the audience, Lanahan acknowledged “the

unwavering support of your family and friends who have stood by your side offering love, encouragement and understanding.

“We are not defined by our mistakes, but rather by our determination to rise above them.

“You’ve all experienced your own unique journey that has brought you here. You have come a long way, having faced your darkest moments and having confronted your deepest fears.

“Some of you have experienced the pain of addiction and the turmoil it brings to your lives, but through it all, you have discovered your resilience. I hope Drug Court, Mental Health Court, Veterans Court, has provided you more than just a second chance. I hope it has given you the tools, knowledge and support to rebuild your lives, restore relationships and I hope it has given you hope.”

Presiding Judge Kerry M. Kennedy of the Fifth Municipal District offered opening remarks and compliments to the those about to become graduates.

“l know that you’ve had a lot of ups and downs, there’s always a possibility that you’re not going to make it (through the program),” Kennedy said. “But with the team help, they get you through it and they got you through it.”

The goals of Problem-Solving Courts include enhanced public safety for communities, increased treatment engagement by participants, improved quality of life and more effective use of community-based resources to avoid return incarceration or prison sentences.

Programs provide counseling, treatment and intensive supervision. Participants, charged with nonviolent crimes, enter the programs voluntarily. Programming takes approximately two years to complete.

Of graduation day itself, “Joyous is a great word,” to describe Monday morning’s memorable achievement, Lanahan said. “This is a celebration. We have people who have turned their lives around and you always have to be happy about that.”

The seven graduates individually were acknowledged with kind words by probation mentors and given a framed personally named ceremonial certificate of completion.

Lanahan told each of the graduates that convictions were vacated and charges were dismissed. The

next step of expungement must be pursued by each individual. Graduates have been informed of the process to achieve expungement.

Geno M. of Countryside, a United States Army veteran who did not wish to provide a last name, was awarded a quilt for military service by the Quilts of Valor Foundation.

Michal Bramley of Chicago Morgan Park, a retired Cook County probation officer, is a volunteer with Quilts of Valor Foundation (https://www.qovf.org/) and for Friends of Recovery United (https://friendsofrecovery.org/). Bramley draped the colorful quilt in a humble quilting gesture on Geno M. for all to witness.

“It’s just so rewarding,” Bramley said of the act of quilting a recipient. “I’m just so honored to do it because I have four brothers in the services. It’s an honor.”

Keith Stevenson of Chicago felt comfortable to share a last name. Stevenson, who stood up after receiving the certificate of completion, spoke to the audience of being on probation more than once and acknowledged the mentors who have, “helped me get through this because I’ve been through a hard journey. I thank all of you.”

Visit https://www.cookcountycourt.org/division/problem-solving-courts.