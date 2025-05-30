Pullman Porter Museum celebrates Donation Day

The National A. Philip Randolph Porter Museum has announced Saturday as a day of recognition and celebration.

The Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters’ National Donation Day will recognize the contributions from the family of Porter John Mills, particularly Rebecca Mills and the Gazdik family of northern Wisconsin.

Saturday’s event will include a ceremony, unveiling of donated artifacts and a community lunch, all aimed at preserving and sharing the museum’s history.

Events will be from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at 10406 S Maryland Ave. (entrance at 817 E. 104th Street), Chicago.

The event schedule for Saturday is:

1 p.m.: Family arrives with donation

1:30 p.m.: Thank yous & acknowledgement

2 p.m.: Unveiling of donations

2:30 p.m.: Community lunch with the family

3 p.m.: Archiving, documentation and storytelling

The Mills family’s donations include uniforms, letters photographs and memorabilia.

“It is a celebration of history, family and community,” said Lyn Hughes, founder of the National A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum. “We are grateful for the generosity of the Mills Gazdik families, whose contributions help ensure that the legacy of the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters continues to inspire and educate.

“We look forward to sharing these stories with visitors for generations to come.”

For information about the museum, visit Thepullmanportersmuseum.org.