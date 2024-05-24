PuroClean owners earn MVP honors

Keegan Trudgen and Tim Lohse, co-owners of four Chicago area PuroClean Disaster Services businesses, have been recognized with the Spirit of Franchising Award from Multi-Unit Franchise magazine.

Chosen from a list of multi-unit franchise nominees, award winners are deemed the country’s best and brightest power operators, innovators, and creative thinkers in growing both their organization and their brands.

Trudgen and Lohse own PuroClean firms in Wood Dale, Northbrook, Chicago, and Orland Park. They also have facilities in Waukesha and Green Bay, Wis., Dallas and Coppell in Texas, and Waterford and Waterford Township in Michigan.

Ranked in the INC. 5000 List for the last two years, Trudgen and Lohse have expanded their PuroClean business.

In 2023, the pair was recognized among PuroClean’s President’s Circle, an honor received based on revenue, customer satisfaction, community involvement and adherence to standards. They have received the award every year since 2015.

The pair noted that the recent MVP Spirit of Franchising Award demonstrates their ability to stay ahead of the curve in the disaster services industry, ensuring their franchise remains reliable and a cutting-edge choice for property restoration and remediation services.

“This MVP award feels incredible, especially after being part of the PuroClean family since 1997,” Trudgen said. “It was always my dream to own a business, and PuroClean provided me with the perfect opportunity to help people in their time of need. Winning the Spirit of Franchising Award alongside my partner, Tim, means so much to both of us; and we’re excited to continue service our community to the best of our abilities.”

“This recognition is truly a group effort,” Lohse said. “Together, we’ve built a company that really prioritizes both exceptional service and giving back to the community. This award is a testament to that commitment; and it’s an honor to share this achievement with Keegan.”

The MVP awards were given out at the Multi-Unit Franchise Conference in March in Las Vegas, attended by more than 2,200 individuals.

Judges selected 10 category winners.

“We couldn’t be happier for Keegan and Tim for being recognized with the Spirit of Franchising Award, said Steve White, president and chief operating officer of PuroClean. “They’ve proven time and again their ability to perform and grow as PuroClean franchisees while never losing sight of their commitment to community service. These are the values we live by at PuroClean and it’s great to see our franchisees being recognized for their dedication on such a huge platform.”

For more than 20 years, PuroClean has provided home and business owners with restoration and remediation needs, serving communities across the United States and Canada with a network nearing 500 offices.

The brand is seeking individuals in construction and looking to add a restoration component to their business.