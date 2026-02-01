Queen of Martyrs School names interim principal

A teacher at Queen of Martyrs has been named the Evergreen Park school’s interim principal.

Beth Guerrero, a teacher at the school for four years, has been named to the post.

“Mrs. Guerrero is a trusted educator whose heart for children is evident in everything she does,” said the Rev. Ritchie Ortiz, parish priest and administrator of St. Gianna Molla Parish, which includes the school. “She is well known to and respected by our families and faculty, and brings a deep sense of vocation to her work, pairing academic excellence with compassionate leadership.

“She is the right person to guide our school during this time.”

Guerrero, a graduate of DePaul University, holds a Master of Arts degree in early childhood education and teaching from St. Xavier University. She has more than 20 years’ experience in education. In her four years at Queen of Martyrs, she has taught kindergarten, preschool and physical education.

In her most recent role as a kindergarten teacher, she implemented a research-based reading and mathematics curricula.

A graduate of Marian Catholic High School, she credits her own faith-filled education and the involvement of her parents in her school community as being formative in shaping her vocation as an educator.

“Whether they are in my classroom or not, they are my children,” Guerrero told families Thursday when announcing she accepted the position. “My promise is to love them, protect them, challenge them and do everything in my power to help them grow – academically, emotionally, and in faith – so they feel safe, known and deeply valued.”

Guerrero’s appointment comes after the termination of a second-grade teacher charged with battery for allegedly touching a boy at the school and pressing himself against the boy’s back.

“Our community has shown tremendous strength and resolve over the past week,” said Ortiz. “Beth’s leadership reflects the values that define Queen of Martyrs – faith, integrity and an unwavering commitment to doing what is right.”

Queen of Martyrs School has been in existence since 1953.